The series fuses science fiction and horror
August 30, 2024 - 9:50 AM
After spawning two cinematic classics, the “Terminator” franchise has failed to find fertile creative ground since James Cameron stopped writing and directing the productions. This week, the fusion of the anime genre with the horror, sci-fi and action conventions that distinguished the first two films finally recalibrated the intellectual property with the premiere of “Terminator Zero,” an eight-part animated series, on Netflix’s digital platform.
