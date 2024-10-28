Hinchcliffe, who made remarks against Puerto Rico, is an expert in what is known as “roasting,” a type of comedy in which an individual or guest of honor is the target of jokes at their expense
October 28, 2024 - 12:50 PM
Hinchcliffe, who made remarks against Puerto Rico, is an expert in what is known as “roasting,” a type of comedy in which an individual or guest of honor is the target of jokes at their expense
October 28, 2024 - 12:50 PM
His name was unknown to the vast majority of Puerto Ricans. However, after mentioning that the island was “floating garbage” during a Donald Trump campaign event in New York, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe went from anonymity to being one of the most criticized people locally in the last 24 hours.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: