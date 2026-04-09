Although the Lionsgate production “Beast,” which hits theaters this week, traffics in suspense and action film conventions, the main dramatic engine of its story is tragedy. It’s a personal tragedy that puts Patton James (Daniel Macpherson) in jail, abruptly cutting short his future as an MMA champion. And then the plot jumps to years later when a family tragedy forces him out of retirement to return to the ring and stand up for his family. This time, the protagonist has everything to lose, but if he can make peace with his former trainer (Russell Crowe), an unexpected triumph could change his destiny.