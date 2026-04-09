Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
EnglishEntertainment
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

prima:“Beast”: a predictable fight that is saved by its actors

Lionsgate's new film repeats the formula of cinematic boxing, but finds moments of authenticity in its protagonists

April 9, 2026 - 2:10 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Russell Crowe and Daniel MacPherson in a scene from "Beast". (Suministrada)
Juanma Fernández París
By Juanma Fernández París
Crítico de cine

Although the Lionsgate production “Beast,” which hits theaters this week, traffics in suspense and action film conventions, the main dramatic engine of its story is tragedy. It’s a personal tragedy that puts Patton James (Daniel Macpherson) in jail, abruptly cutting short his future as an MMA champion. And then the plot jumps to years later when a family tragedy forces him out of retirement to return to the ring and stand up for his family. This time, the protagonist has everything to lose, but if he can make peace with his former trainer (Russell Crowe), an unexpected triumph could change his destiny.

Tags
PelículasCineRussell Crowe
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Juanma Fernández París
Juanma Fernández-París ha sido cinéfilo desde que nació, pero su carrera como cinéfilo profesional se comenzó a concretar cuando completó su bachillerato en Comunicación Pública con énfasis en periodismo y cine....
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 9 de abril de 2026
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2026 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: