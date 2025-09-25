Logan Paul buys $32.5 million mansion in Puerto Rico
"I've never had such a beautiful home," the content creator expressed after finalizing the purchase
September 25, 2025 - 5:46 PM
Just over a month after listing his luxury mansion in Dorado Country Estates for $14 million, content creator Logan Paul has already purchased a new home in Puerto Rico—this one valued at $32.5 million.
According to a video posted on his YouTube account, he spent nearly a year visiting several properties in search of the house of his dreams.
After marrying model Nina Agdal, with whom he has a little girl, he was looking for a space with all the comforts and close to his former residence in the exclusive area of Dorado.
During the tour he showcased the on-site amenities, which include a large courtyard with a swimming pool, a tennis court, a movie theater, an elevator and breathtaking panoramic views.
“I’ve never had such a beautiful home. People said that I was born in a golden cradle, that all the opportunities were served to me on a platter, but that’s not true. I worked so hard to get it so that my family and I could have this life. It’s crazy that it all worked out this way. This house is crazy,” the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler recounted with emotion.
His former residence, which he bought in 2022 after moving to Puerto Rico, had six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
