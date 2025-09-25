Logan Paul buys $32.5 million mansion in Puerto Rico

Just over a month after listing his luxury mansion in Dorado Country Estates for $14 million, content creator Logan Paul has already purchased a new home in Puerto Rico—this one valued at $32.5 million.

According to a video posted on his YouTube account, he spent nearly a year visiting several properties in search of the house of his dreams.

After marrying model Nina Agdal, with whom he has a little girl, he was looking for a space with all the comforts and close to his former residence in the exclusive area of Dorado.

During the tour he showcased the on-site amenities, which include a large courtyard with a swimming pool, a tennis court, a movie theater, an elevator and breathtaking panoramic views.

“I’ve never had such a beautiful home. People said that I was born in a golden cradle, that all the opportunities were served to me on a platter, but that’s not true. I worked so hard to get it so that my family and I could have this life. It’s crazy that it all worked out this way. This house is crazy,” the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler recounted with emotion.

PUBLICIDAD