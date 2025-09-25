Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
25 de septiembre de 2025
82°nubes rotas
EnglishEntertainment
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Logan Paul buys $32.5 million mansion in Puerto Rico

"I've never had such a beautiful home," the content creator expressed after finalizing the purchase

September 25, 2025 - 5:46 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Logan Paul in his new mansion in Puerto Rico. (Youtube Youtube)
Bárbara Sepúlveda Núñez
By Bárbara Sepúlveda Núñez
Periodista de Entretenimientobarbara.sepulveda@gfrmedia.com

Just over a month after listing his luxury mansion in Dorado Country Estates for $14 million, content creator Logan Paul has already purchased a new home in Puerto Rico—this one valued at $32.5 million.

According to a video posted on his YouTube account, he spent nearly a year visiting several properties in search of the house of his dreams.

After marrying model Nina Agdal, with whom he has a little girl, he was looking for a space with all the comforts and close to his former residence in the exclusive area of Dorado.

During the tour he showcased the on-site amenities, which include a large courtyard with a swimming pool, a tennis court, a movie theater, an elevator and breathtaking panoramic views.

“I’ve never had such a beautiful home. People said that I was born in a golden cradle, that all the opportunities were served to me on a platter, but that’s not true. I worked so hard to get it so that my family and I could have this life. It’s crazy that it all worked out this way. This house is crazy,” the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler recounted with emotion.

His former residence, which he bought in 2022 after moving to Puerto Rico, had six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Tags
YouTubeDorado
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bárbara Sepúlveda Núñez
Bárbara Sepúlveda NúñezArrow Icon
Bárbara Sepúlveda Núñez es madre de dos niñas y cuenta con un bachillerato en Periodismo de la Escuela de Comunicación Ferré Rangel de la Universidad del Sagrado Corazón. En 2017, trabajó...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 25 de septiembre de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: