Rafael Ithier, pillar of Puerto Rican salsa and founder of El Gran Combo, dies at 99

The salsa world is in mourning. Rafael Ithier Natal, the indisputable maestro behind El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, has silenced his piano for the last time at 99.

The passing of the icon on Saturday was confirmed by Víctor Rivera, the family’s attorney, to radio station WKAQ. The artistic community reacted almost immediately, including salseros Víctor Manuelle and Richie Ray.

His departure not only marks the end of an era for the orchestra he founded in 1962, but also leaves an irreplaceable void in the soundtrack of Puerto Rican and Latin culture in general.

He is survived by his wife, Carmen Soto, and his children Carlos, Pedro, Mérida, Maritza, and Ivonne.

En imágenes: la vida de Rafael Ithier estuvo repleta de música y sabor. El 26 de mayo de 1962, Rafael Ithier ocupó la banqueta del piano en el primer baile de El Gran Combo en el Rock'n Roll Club, en Bayamón, marcando el inicio de una historia legendaria.

In addition to serving as musical director, Ithier was an arranger, pianist, and composer. El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico’s discography exceeds 70 productions; the most recent, however, is En Cuarentena, released in 2021.

From 1962 until his passing, the son of Mayagüez natives Nicolás “Macaco” Ithier and Mérida Natal was the force that sustained what is considered a musical standard-bearer—storytellers of everyday, popular life, many of whose songs have become hits and touchstones of Boricua identity. Under his leadership, El Gran Combo became the only Puerto Rican orchestra to perform on all five continents.

Life and career

- He was born on August 29, 1926, in Old San Juan, but was raised in Monacillos, Río Piedras.

- His father was a bohemian and his uncle Salvador was a musician, so his first passion for music was nurtured at home.

- He was self-taught and, although he played several instruments, he chose the piano.

- At ten years old, he was already playing guitar.

- He began his professional career in 1941 when he joined the Hawaiian Ensemble led by Fermín Machuca.

- In 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War.

- His musical school was Cortijo y su Combo: after being discharged from the armed forces, on January 28, 1954, he celebrated the occasion with his friend Rafael Cortijo, joining the group from then until 1962.

- Tired of what he saw as a lack of discipline in Cortijo y su Combo —and following Ismael Rivera’s drug-related arrest in 1962—Ithier left the group along with Rogelio “Quito” Vélez, Martín Quiñones, Miguel Cruz, Eddie Pérez, Héctor Santos, and Roberto Roena, founding El Gran Combo. They were later joined by Milton Correa, Daniel Vázquez, Micky Duchesne, Chiqui Rivera, Pellín Rodríguez, and Andy Montañez.

- That same year, they held their first dance event under the name El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico.

Rafael Ithier: un doctor con swing, caramba. El reconocido músico Rafael Ithier Natal, fundador de El Gran Combo, obtuvo el 15 de marzo de 2024 un doctorado honoris causa en Estudios Generales de la Universidad de Puerto Rico, Recinto de Río Piedras, en una ceremonia que se llevó a cabo en el emblemático teatro del campus.

- The first album by Los Mulatos del Sabor was Menéame los mangos.

- In the early years of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Ithier managed to separate the group from Cortijo’s style and create a distinct concept, which allowed them to enjoy great success in that first stage.

- Ithier’s group was one of the first orchestras to perform live on television.

- In 1969, he suffered one of his first major disappointments when Roberto Roena and Elías Lopés—who had joined the orchestra a few years earlier—left the group and created its direct competitor: Apollo Sound.

- Over the years, the musical director faced similar situations, which, instead of weakening the group, ultimately strengthened it thanks to his ear and his ability to judge character. Thus, when Pellín Rodríguez left in 1973, Ithier hired Charlie Aponte. After Andy Montañez’s departure in 1977, he brought in Jerry Rivas. And in 2014, when Charlie Aponte left the group, he was replaced with Anthony García, a young singer who brought new energy to the Combo.

- Of all these departures, Ithier acknowledged that the one that hurt him the most was that of “El Niño de Trastalleres,” who went on to join the Venezuelan group Dimensión Latina.

- In 2006, at 80 years old, Ithier decided to reduce his workload. Although he remained at the helm of the orchestra and its administration, he ceded his position as pianist to musician and arranger Willie Sotelo. Later, he would also delegate directing and administrative duties to him.

- Although Aponte always referred to Ithier as his greatest professional and personal influence—“(Ithier) took a 22-year-old kid and made him a man, a father, a grandfather. Everything I am as an artist today—and all of us in El Gran Combo—is thanks to the training he gave us”—there was speculation that Sotelo’s appointment prompted Aponte’s departure.

- One of the controversies of his career was the lawsuit filed in 2013 by the late saxophonist Eddie “La Bala” Pérez alleging wrongful dismissal by El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico. The legal battle continued even after Pérez’s death that same year.

- In 2015, the municipality of Guaynabo announced that its Music Museum would bear Rafael Ithier’s name.

- Ithier had the opportunity to visit five continents with the group. One of his goals was Africa, which he was able to visit in 2016 for a concert.

- Under his leadership, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico released more than 70 albums.

Ithier’s Key Approach

Ithier was the driving force that kept El Gran Combo functioning as a musical “institution.” The discipline he acquired during his years in the military, combined with what he saw and experienced in Cortijo y su Combo led him to establish an extremely organized and rigid leadership style that at times spilled into his musicians’ personal space.

“I do not tolerate indiscipline at any moment,” he used to say, openly acknowledging the strict treatment he gave his musicians, whom he saw as his children.

As an extension of that structure and discipline, he established a principle that became essential to the orchestra’s success and cohesion: the star would always be El Gran Combo itself. That is why there are no protagonists in the group—everyone is equal.

Another factor that reinforces this sense of equality is that the orchestra operates like a cooperative, with shared responsibilities. Under this model, all musicians earn the same salary (except the director). “My idea was that everyone would participate, beyond just playing.” Thanks to this structure, the group has never depended solely on record sales or performances for its income.