13 de septiembre de 2025
82°tormenta
EnglishEntertainment
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner will organize a show in Puerto Rico

Sasha Velour, winner of the ninth season, will perform at the Centro de Bellas Artes in Santurce

September 13, 2025 - 4:34 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Sasha Velour. (Suministrada)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
By Redacción El Nuevo Día

The stage of the Luis A. Ferré Fine Arts Center will welcome Sasha Velour, internationally recognized artist, winner of season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race, illustrator, producer and author, whose artistic vision has revolutionized the world of drag.

“Drag is an art that reveals who we are and what we can become. I am excited to share this vision with the Puerto Rican public, in a space as emblematic as the Centro de Bellas Artes," said Velour in anticipation of her presentation.

With a scenic proposal that combines theatricality, performance, visual design and narrative, Sasha Velour has positioned herself as one of the most innovative figures of the contemporary scene. Her show, which has toured prestigious stages around the world, is a multisensory experience that celebrates diversity, creativity and the transformative power of drag art, it was reported.

Recognized for her iconic performance of “So Emotional” with rose petals, considered one of the most iconic moments in the history of drag, Velour has continued to expand her artistry with such far-reaching productions as NightGowns and the international show Smoke & Mirrors, which has been acclaimed in cities such as London, Paris, Berlin, Sydney and New York.

International critics have highlighted his ability to combine the visual and the conceptual in shows that transcend entertainment, becoming true works of living art. His staging in Puerto Rico promises an unforgettable evening, where the public will be able to enjoy an aesthetic proposal charged with emotion, innovation and a powerful message of inclusion and authenticity.

Tickets are now on sale at Ticketera and at the box office of the Centro de Bellas Artes in Santurce.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Redacción El Nuevo Día
Utilizamos Redacción El Nuevo Día como firma, cuando el periodista o miembro de nuestra Redacción escribe una información basada en un comunicado de prensa o un informe policiaco, sin que medie...
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
