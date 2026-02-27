Tainy responds to controversy over song that upset Cazzu

Producer Tainy spoke for the first time about the controversy related to the song “Rosita”, where Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez joined voices after years of rivalry.

Through a post on his Instagram account, the producer apologized to Argentine rapper Cazzu, who was upset by the lyrics of the song in which, in addition, Bad Bunny also participated as a composer.

He noted that the aim of the collaboration was to celebrate the reconciliation of the performers.

“The purpose of creating ‘Rosita’ was always the union: to be able to listen to Jhayco and Rauw together for the first time in the same song. The intention was never to offend, hurt or disrespect anyone,” he said.

"I am very sorry that for some people the result has been the opposite. I understand that we all have different points of view and that we don’t always interpret things in the same way; that’s something I understand and respect," he added.

This Wednesday, the singer confirmed her displeasure with the song in which, according to her, they applaud and try to reinvindicate the behavior of the father of her daughter with the phrase: ‘Yo me dejo y me casaré contigo a lo Christian Nodal’.

Later, Nodal responded by accusing his ex-partner of being “dramatic” and using the situation to sell her tour, as well as denying his version of the alleged paternal abandonment suffered by their daughter.

