Tainy responds to controversy over song that upset Cazzu

The Puerto Rican producer expressed the intention behind the song “Rosita”, performed by Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez

February 27, 2026 - 2:42 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Image of Tainy during a performance at the Puerto Rico Coliseum. (Stephanie Rojas)
By Listín Diario / GDA
Periódico miembro del Grupo de Diarios América

Producer Tainy spoke for the first time about the controversy related to the song “Rosita”, where Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez joined voices after years of rivalry.

RELATED

Through a post on his Instagram account, the producer apologized to Argentine rapper Cazzu, who was upset by the lyrics of the song in which, in addition, Bad Bunny also participated as a composer.

He noted that the aim of the collaboration was to celebrate the reconciliation of the performers.

“The purpose of creating ‘Rosita’ was always the union: to be able to listen to Jhayco and Rauw together for the first time in the same song. The intention was never to offend, hurt or disrespect anyone,” he said.

"I am very sorry that for some people the result has been the opposite. I understand that we all have different points of view and that we don’t always interpret things in the same way; that’s something I understand and respect," he added.

This Wednesday, the singer confirmed her displeasure with the song in which, according to her, they applaud and try to reinvindicate the behavior of the father of her daughter with the phrase: ‘Yo me dejo y me casaré contigo a lo Christian Nodal’.

Later, Nodal responded by accusing his ex-partner of being “dramatic” and using the situation to sell her tour, as well as denying his version of the alleged paternal abandonment suffered by their daughter.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
CazzuChristian NodalTainyRauw AlejandroJhay Cortez
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Listín Diario / GDA
Listín Diario fue fundado en 1889 en Santo Domingo, capital de República Dominicana. Por su tradición e independencia, se ha convertido en el diario de referencia de los dominicanos con información...
