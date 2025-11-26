Opinión
26 de noviembre de 2025
83°lluvia ligera
EnglishEntertainment
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

prima:“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” gives viewers a masterful plot filled with philosophical challenges

The Netflix film builds its mystery around a theological conflict

November 26, 2025 - 3:12 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Josh O'Connor and Daniel Craig in a scene from "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery". (Suministrada)
Juanma Fernández París
By Juanma Fernández París
Crítico de cine

Even with splurges of grandiloquence and postmodern cartoonish eruptions, Rian Johnson’s new “Knives Out” mystery is utterly irresistible. With “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,”the third mystery starring Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc that has a limited theatrical release this week, the filmmaker reaffirms his mastery of the murder mystery genre. The execution of the plot is masterful. Along with several unexpected moments of emotional depth, philosophical challenges and shrewd, cutting humor.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Juanma Fernández París
Juanma Fernández-París ha sido cinéfilo desde que nació, pero su carrera como cinéfilo profesional se comenzó a concretar cuando completó su bachillerato en Comunicación Pública con énfasis en periodismo y cine....
