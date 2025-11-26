Even with splurges of grandiloquence and postmodern cartoonish eruptions, Rian Johnson’s new “Knives Out” mystery is utterly irresistible. With “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,”the third mystery starring Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc that has a limited theatrical release this week, the filmmaker reaffirms his mastery of the murder mystery genre. The execution of the plot is masterful. Along with several unexpected moments of emotional depth, philosophical challenges and shrewd, cutting humor.