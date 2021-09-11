💬See comments
New York - “I’m going to die, right?.... Yes, I’m going to die, I know it. The floor is covered with smoke. We’re on the floor and we can’t breathe. And it’s very, very, very, very hot.”
- ⎙
Saturday, September 11, 2021 - 3:37 p.m.
New York - “I’m going to die, right?.... Yes, I’m going to die, I know it. The floor is covered with smoke. We’re on the floor and we can’t breathe. And it’s very, very, very, very hot.”
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: