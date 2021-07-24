Washington, D.C. - Congressional Democrats will seek to either grant Puerto Rico Medicaid parity or improve the House’s offer through the budget reconciliation bill they can pass without Republican votes.

“My goal - regarding Medicaid - is to achieve what the President (Joe Biden) said: parity for Puerto Rico,” stressed Democratic Senator Robert Menéndez (N.J.), in a conversation on former Governor Aníbal Acevedo Vilá's podcast, with whom he met Thursday in the Senate.

On Thursday, federal House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmouth (Ky.) also opened the door - after a meeting led by Puerto Rico House Speaker Rafael “Tatito” Hernández Montañez - to integrating “part of” Medicaid funding for the territories into the budget reconciliation bill.

Through a budget reconciliation bill, the 50 Senate Democrats - if they remain united and can count on Vice President Kamala Harris´ tie-breaking vote- could pass initiatives without depending on Republicans’ support.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday approved a measure that would allocate nearly $15 billion in Medicaid funding for the island over the next five years.

The Energy Committee Chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) wants to move that legislation as a stand-alone bill before October 1 to avoid a fiscal cliff in Puerto Rico’s health care system. It is unclear when a budget reconciliation bill could be approved.

Without a new appropriation of funds, Medicaid funding for the Puerto Rican government health plan - which benefits 1.4 million people - would drop from about $2.8 billion annually to $392.5 million. With an agreement like the one states have, Puerto Rico would receive about $5.2 billion, according to the island government.

Meanwhile, Jenniffer González, Resident Commissioner in Washington, said yesterday that Senate Republicans seem open to improving the annual Medicaid appropriation for Puerto Rico which is being discussed in the House, but it would imply reducing the extension from five to four years.

Although she supports Democratic efforts seeking to include parity in a budget reconciliation bill, González said there is “a lot of receptivity” in the Senate Republican minority for a four-year appropriation that would allow an annual increase of 7.5 percent for inflation.

According to González estimates, adding an annual increase for inflation to the House base appropriations, total funding after four years could come close to $16 billion, instead of the nearly $15 billion for five years in the House agreement.

The measure approved Wednesday in the House Energy and Commerce Committee is a bipartisan agreement, which would avert a fiscal cliff on October 1, but caps and Federal Medical Assistance Percentages (FMAP) levels -76 percent- remain the same of the last two years.

Roberto García, president of the Medicaid and Medicare Advantage Products Association (MMAPA) -who held meetings in Congress this week- considers the legislation approved Wednesday in the Energy and Commerce Committee “a starting point.”

“The system is fragile and if what we do is extend the same level of funding, we are not going to achieve the improvements we need” and expanding services, García told El Nuevo Día, agreeing with other health industry representatives, such as the Hospitals Association, that mitigating the increase in health service costs requires at least an annual increase in allocations.

García warned that it´s still early in the process, and said that efforts should focus on achieving “a long-term, comprehensive solution.”

Under a budget reconciliation bill, an appropriation could be extended up to 10 years. “If we in Puerto Rico want a permanent solution, we are going need bipartisan support,” García said.

Menéndez said he will also seek that the budget reconciliation bill serves as a vehicle to approve a measure to promote manufacturing investment on the island.