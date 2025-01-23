Opinión
Raúl Juliá
prima:“A clear abuse of power,” says Pablo Jose Hernandez on Jenniffer Gonzalez’s efforts to exonerate her in-laws

The resident commissioner in Washington is convinced that the DRNA secretary-designate did not act on his own

January 23, 2025 - 3:17 PM

Hernández said he is in the process of examining whether there is federal jurisdiction in the controversy over La Parguera. (Xavier Araújo)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D. C. - Pablo José Hernández Rivera considers the efforts of the Jenniffer González administration to exonerate the governor’s in-laws of environmental complaints in La Parguera, in Lajas, “a clear abuse of power” and ruled out that the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) secretary-designate, Waldemar Quiles Pérez, has acted on his own in this case.

