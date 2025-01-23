The resident commissioner in Washington is convinced that the DRNA secretary-designate did not act on his own
Washington D. C. - Pablo José Hernández Rivera considers the efforts of the Jenniffer González administration to exonerate the governor’s in-laws of environmental complaints in La Parguera, in Lajas, “a clear abuse of power” and ruled out that the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) secretary-designate, Waldemar Quiles Pérez, has acted on his own in this case.
