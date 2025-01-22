Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
23 de enero de 2025
77°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Can Pablo José Hernández redefine and modernize the PPD in crisis? Pava leaders weigh in

At the moment, the resident commissioner is the only one who has made official his aspiration to the presidency of the party after the resignation of Jesús Manuel Ortiz

January 22, 2025 - 12:41 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Jesús Manuel Ortiz (left) announced on Monday that he will resign from the presidency of the PPD and, that same day, Pablo José Hernández (right) indicated that he will aspire to the position. (Xavier Garcia)
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
By Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
Periodista de Noticiasgenesis.ibarra@gfrmedia.com

At a time when Pablo José Hernández is the only figure who has made official his intention to preside the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) after the resignation of Jesús Manuel Ortiz, leaders said that, if he takes the reins, the resident commissioner in Washington should have as his goal to define the Pava’s identity.

RELATED
Tags
PPDPablo José Hernández RiveraJesús Manuel Ortiz
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
Génesis Ibarra VázquezArrow Icon
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez es periodista graduada en Comunicaciones de la Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico, con experiencia en periodismo digital, radio y prensa escrita. Realizó su transición del mundo académico al...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 23 de enero de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: