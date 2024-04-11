A Delicious and Varied Culinary Offering at Georgie’s Pizza Place

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Juncos.- With their motto, “Pizza con sabor isleño” (“Pizza with an island flavor”) Georgie’s Pizza Place restaurant is among the best places to visit in Juncos, especially if you want a variety of carefully prepared dishes that balance a healthy diet without losing good flavor.

“This idea began in 2005 as a pizza truck. So, by 2021, we were looking for a location to expand what we can offer and thus increase customers. That’s how we founded our permanent restaurant,” said Jorge Sánchez-Arroyo, owner of the business.

Located in Barrio Gurabo Abajo, at the Placita sector, the restaurant enjoys the receptiveness of its visitors. Here they can find a wide gastronomic offer that ranges from traditional pizza, to more specialized ones for keto and vegan diets.

Elizabeth Vázquez and Jorge Sánchez promise a different, varied, and exquisite culinary experience. (Alejandro Granadillo)

“We started with the pizzas and breadsticks that everyone knows like in any other pizzeria. But in 2014 we took on the challenge of making artisanal pizzas with different toppings. We were the first food truck with artisanal pizzas. We have Oriental, Mexican, and criollo flavored pizzas with ground meat, sweet plantains and peppers, and sweet and salty fusions; we have the Cilantro Honey Ham that contains ham with coriander dressing and others made with steak,” explained Elizabeth Vázquez-Martínez, Sánchez-Arroyo’s wife and the restaurant’s administrative accountant.

“For these, we also have vegan and keto pizza options, because we have to adapt to the gastronomic trends that are increasingly demanding and vary month by month and year after year. People get bored of the same thing and you have to be versatile and ingenious,” Sánchez-Arroyo added about the options they integrated in 2017.

These offerings have won the sympathy of customers from different parts of the island. Each ingredient is sourced from local farmers, the couple confirmed.

Among the à la carte variety, there is the Georgie’s Special pizza which, according to Sánchez-Arroyo, is the most sought after by customers. “That pizza has chorizo, pepperoni, bacon, ham, red sauce, a 5 cheese fusion, parmesan cheese, white onion, green peppers, black olives and fresh coriander. That is the supreme [pizza] in regular wheat dough. For the keto pizzas we use almond flour and cheese dough, and the vegan ones are made with cassava flour dough,” he highlighted.

Pizza Keto Veggie mediterránea.Mediterranean Pizza Keto Veggie. (Alejandro Granadillo)

Likewise, the menu includes criollo dishes, as well as a variety of craft beers and cocktails with fresh fruits.

The restaurant has two spaces to accommodate about 65 customers between its indoor room with air conditioning and the covered terrace, where pets are also welcomed.

“Many here hold business meetings and celebrate birthdays, all in keeping with our tradition of maintaining a family atmosphere. We are very strict in keeping a family atmosphere. Our employees and clients can be assured that they will have a good and peaceful time here. This is not a chinchorro or a pub either,” said Vázquez-Martínez.

Photo of the pizzeria premises. (Alejandro Granadillo)

And, what has been the key to their success? “Everyone who knows us knows that this business works thanks to the excellent relationship we have as a couple. We complement each other as a work team. This is very important [to us] because we have a tremendous team in this family business; one of our daughters also works here along with 13 other employees,” said Vázquez-Martínez.