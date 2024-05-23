A Double Culinary Offering in Arecibo

Lee la historia en español aquí.

“¡Aquí sí se come carne!” can be seen on the inside wall of one of the restaurants on Gonzalo Marín Street, in Arecibo, where guests have enjoyed exquisite meat cuts.

Arasibo Steakhouse Boutique is one of the culinary options that visitors from different parts of the island love.

“Arasibo stemmed from the idea to bring a different concept to Arecibo, where I could offer a proposition to a slightly more demanding clientele. More than just selling meat, what Arasibo does is sell certified-grade quality meat. Meat connoisseurs know that, depending on the meat grades, there will be a greater degree of satisfaction in the palate,” explained Nelson Alejandro González, owner of the restaurant.

Among the various options of this type of animal protein, González opted for meat cuts such as Angus rib eye, New York tenderloin, picanha, cowboy Angus, tomahawk, filet mignon, rack of lamb, Argentinean chorizo, and porterhouse, among others.

“We educate people about meat; we get to specialize in it, immerse ourselves in it, and answer any questions you may have. Our sales approach is very distinct. We sell like a butcher shop: we weigh the meat cuts. There is no fixed amount of ounces here. Instead, you can say, ‘Look, I feel like eating a pound and a half of this cut,’ and we will serve you a pound and a half from that cut,” he explained.

The restaurant is also renowned for its wine selection, drinks, and cocktails. “We have six house cocktails. We work with mezcal, whiskey, aged rum, and vodka. We have the ‘3 de febrero’, ‘el Messi,’ and the ‘A la Francisco’ cocktails,” he affirmed.

Puerto Rican Food Sold Here

Nelson also owns the business concept where he got his training as an entrepreneur at the age of 21, called La Güira.

“We started by selling lunch, then extended it into the weekends, and then, added dinner service, and that’s where we are now. We kept changing and modifying the menu until we achieved a Puerto Rican fusion menu, but slightly more elaborate,” said the young man. The most popular specialties of the house are the “Güira Burguer” and the “Avocado Güira”.

“Favorites include the can can [pork chops], the shredded beef, and the shredded beef stuffed with Spanish chorizo,” he added.

“How do we differentiate ourselves? Consistency. Our consistency is A+.”

La Güira is located on Road 321, José de Diego Avenue. It is open Monday through Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information, call 787-331-2501.