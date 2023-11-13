💬See comments
An federal Magistrate Judge in San Juan certified that the fugitive arrested in Puerto Rico after visiting La Fortaleza Conor Vincent D’Monte can be extradited to face criminal charges in Canada.
Monday, November 13, 2023 - 3:10 p.m.
