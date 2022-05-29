Al Santos, a retired Army Lt. Colonel, is running for the Republican congressional nomination for Central Florida’s 7th District.
Al Santos, a retired Army Lt. Colonel, is running for the Republican congressional nomination for Central Florida’s 7th District. (Suministrada)

After a military career that included assignments in Afghanistan, Colombia, and other countries, Al Santos, a Republican, wants to become the next Puerto Rican federal lawmaker representing Florida.

💬See comments