Washington D.C. - Although far from reaching consensus, congressional and White House leaders began talks on an upcoming economic stimulus bill to offset the consequences of the coronavirus emergency with one key issue already solved: the agreement to grant a $1,200 check to most citizens, including residents of Puerto Rico.

Democrats and Republicans agree to maintain the same income limit established by the CARES Act to access the check - $1,200 for individuals with income up to $75,000 and $2,400 for couples earning up to $150,000 - but there are some differences about who should receive it.

As in the CARES Act, the federal check reduces by $5 for every additional $100 a person earns and is unavailable for individuals who in 2019 earned more than $99,000, or $198,000 for couples.

Republicans have agreed to give an additional $500 per dependent person, regardless of age, but Democrats want to include families with a member without Social Security.

PUBLICIDAD

Democrats and Republicans also want to extend federal unemployment assistance starting in August, but with very different proposals in terms of benefits.

In the "Heroes" bill, House Democrats approved May 15 an extension of the $600 weekly assistance through January 2021.

Republicans proposed cutting the extension to $200 a week and between October 5 to December 31, the aid should represent 70 percent of the previous income of the unemployed person - combined with state aid - up to a maximum of $500 a week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Minority Leader Charles Schumer rejected yesterday the Republican proposal, which is divided into several bills, and said that “a weak, piecemeal proposal that will only prolong the suffering for millions of workers and families across America.”

PPP loans

However, they may be close to an agreement in the Small Business Paycheck Protection (PPP) loan program. Republicans propose a new round of PPP loans for small businesses with 300 or fewer employees that have seen their income reduced by 50 percent in one of the first two quarters of 2020.

The second PPP loans round - for those applying for the first time or those who have already applied - would be $2 million or less, but a business cannot access more than $10 million in loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA) within 90 days.

When Senate Small Business Committee Chairman Marco Rubio (R-Florida) introduced his bill he said that with an additional $60 billion, the new round of PPP loans would total $190 billion, including $25 billion for businesses with 10 or fewer employees.

PUBLICIDAD

The money through the new PPP loans used over eight weeks of 2020 can be forgiven if small business owners need 60 percent of it for payroll, and the other 40 percent for mortgage or rent, utilities, personal protective equipment (PPE), operational expenses - such as in technology -, and human resources.

The Democratic bill approved in the House suggested extending the PPP program until December, setting aside 25 percent of the funds for companies with 10 people or less, according to House Small Business Committee Chairwoman Nydia Velázquez (New York).

Education

Both plans include assistance for education, with a similar allocation. Democrats approved $90 billion for education while Republicans suggest $105 billion, of which $35 billion would go to schools that decide to resume face-to-face classes, as President Donald Trump has been pushing.

Schumer and Pelosi indicated that the Republican proposal, among other things, lacks new housing vouchers, nutrition assistance funds - under the Democratic bill Puerto Rico would receive $285 million - and unduly pressures governments to reopen schools.

But no issue, in terms of budget, reflects a greater budget gap than the allocation that House Democrats approved for state and local governments.

The House Democratic bill suggested $915 billion to help stabilize government finances amid the coronavirus emergency, from which Puerto Rico would receive some $10.65 billion.

The Republican proposal does not include new funds to address the fiscal crisis of state governments. However, they seek to extend until 90 days after the end of fiscal year 2021 the use of the CARES Act funds to stabilize the finances of state governments.

PUBLICIDAD

In the case of Puerto Rico, that would mean that the $2.24 billion the island's government received for discretionary use in the fight against the coronavirus would be available until September 2021.

Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell (D-Kentucky) warned that his proposal to grant immunity to companies and public institutions that reopen, which Democrats opposed to, is not subject to negotiation. “We’re not negotiating over liability protection,” he said.

McConnell, however, presents his proposal later than expected. It took him a week to present to the opposition of Republican senators his that would represent $1 trillion under the GOP plan and $3 trillion in the case of the Democratic proposal.

Now up to half of the 53-member Republican Senate caucus reportedly have doubts about passing another economic stimulus bill. According to Político, Republican Mike Braun (Indiana), said McConnell “It’s going to lose a bunch of us that are fiscal conservatives, regardless of the content — just the amount”

The goal is to pass a bill next week and then begin the traditional August legislative recess.