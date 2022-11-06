💬See comments
Washington – Next Tuesday, Puerto Rican Paul Rodríguez seeks to become the next New York comptroller to increase oversight on the use of public funds in a state that he considers has one of the U.S. “highest levels” of corruption.
Sunday, November 6, 2022 - 4:38 p.m.
