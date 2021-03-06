Washington - Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Nydia Velázquez said that if the United States wants to guarantee a self-determination process for Puerto Rico, the federal government cannot try to prescribe a result.

The federal lawmakers (New York) reacted to the new pro-statehood bill introduced in Congress last Tuesday.

”The principled position — especially for the head of that colonizing power — is to say that people should have a process of self-determination and to not put your thumb on the scale of one direction or another… It’s highly suspect when anyone is trying to prescribe an outcome for millions of people,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Reiterating that they intend to revive the bill that pushes to bind Congress to a Status Convention that the Puerto Rico government decides to convene, Ocasio Cortez and Velázquez spoke to Axios, which earlier interviewed Governor Pedro Pierluisi pushing for statehood for the island.

Pierluisi completed Thursday a trip to Washington D.C. that included attending the press conference in which Puerto Rican Democrat Congressman Darren Soto (Florida) and Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, a Republican, announced the bill proposing a process to admit Puerto Rico as a state if the island’s residents vote yes in a yes-or-no statehood referendum.

Soto’s bill, which has 52 co-sponsors, seeks to give continuity to the local plebiscite held last November in which statehood won 52.5 percent of the vote.

”We have to think about how ridiculous this is that the entire future and status of a colony of the United States should just be determined by a simple ballot referendum,” Ocasio Cortez added, a day after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, said during a press briefing that President Joe Biden supports a referendum for Puerto Ricans to decide their political future and statehood for Washington D.C.

Meanwhile, Velázquez, chairwoman of the U.S. House Small Business Committee, said that last November 3 plebiscite “was conducted by the New Progressive Party (PNP)-which Governor Pierluisi chairs- was a political trick to entice people to come out to the polls.”

”It is important for members of Congress to get educated on this issue and know we cannot play political football with Puerto Rico,” Velázquez added.

The filibuster rule

On the other hand, Pierluisi admitted that the Senate’s filibuster rule is “a big obstacle” for the pro-statehood bill introduced in the House this week.

”It might not happen within the next two years, but let´s see what happens in the congressional next mid-term elections. The Senate may change in its composition. The filibustering rule may not be around and so this 60-vote hurdle may not apply. We will go step by step,” Pierluisi said in a podcast interview with Chuck Todd, host of ‘Meet the Press’ (NBC).

Pierluisi insisted that he expects the House to pass the pro-statehood bill. Under the filibuster rule, the Senate requires 60 votes to bring a measure to a final vote.