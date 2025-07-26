The air you breathe is almost heavenly in its purity. A bright sun shines down from the clear sky, but the shade of countless trees serves as a shield against its merciless rays. Everything feels fresher up here. Everything feels more real. The song of woodpeckers and great kiskadees echoes among the branches, and flowers of every color turn the farm into a veritable landscape. The aroma of freshly brewed coffee envelops you like a warm embrace, and it’s impossible not to think that what the song says is true: here, at this altitude, life is better than that of a wealthy person.