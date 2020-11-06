After Néstor Alonso Vega became the fourth lawmaker to be indicted by federal authorities this term, Pedro Pierluisi, president of the New Progressive Party (PNP) and who leads the election for governor asked him to resign both his position and the seat he appears to have won in the elections.

“What is appropriate is that he resigns the seat he holds and also the seat to which he was elected. He is under serious criminal investigation. The situation is very unfortunate, but we must have zero tolerance for corruption,” said Pierluisi.

However, the PNP president did not anticipate the mechanism he would use to fill the House seat the lawmaker seems to have won for the “La Palma” (PNP) party.

Although Pierluisi and House Speaker Carlos “Johnny” Mendez asked Alonso Vega to resign yesterday, by press time there was no information regarding his resignation. Alonso Vega is also in the tenth position among the candidates elected to the House.

Alonso Vega also faces charges of wire fraud and theft of federal funds. During the initial hearing in federal court, Judge Camille L. Velez Rivé imposed on Alonso Vega, represented by attorney Jesús Hernández, a $10,000 bail, of which he would bring $1,000 in cash.

Alonso Vega was arrested yesterday morning, just two days after the general elections.

Asked if there are other similar investigations underway in the Legislature, U.S. District Attorney in Puerto Rico, Stephen Muldrow, said yes.

“If people have information about crimes, they should contact us now,” he said. As for whether a grand jury is investigating corruption at the local Capitol Superintendence, Muldrow initially said he would not comment on ongoing investigations, and then added, "But we are investigating.

How did the alleged scheme work?

According to Muldrow, Alonso Vega allegedly misappropriated $40,000 from a scheme in which he inflated the salary of an employee of his office to about $80,000. The employee, who stopped working with the representative in July, is identified in the indictment as Person A, but none of the salaries earned by that person match public information about salaries in Alonso Vega’s office.

According to Muldrow, this employee’s salary increased from $760 bi-weekly to $1,446 biweekly in early 2018, grew in May 2018 to $2,043 bi-weekly but was reduced in June 2018 to $1,417 due to a budget cut. However, since October 2019, t “Person A”'s biweekly pay increased again and reached $2,270 and remained at that level until July 2020 when “Person A” stopped working at the office, according to the U.S. attorney.

Alonso Vega ended this term with three employees, and two of these, his assistant Eric Rivera González and administrative director José Martínez Ramos earned $6,000 monthly.

Muldrow stressed that “person A” sometimes transferred money to Alonso Vega through the ATH app, and sometimes. gave him the money in cash and made payments to the representative’s Home Depot account.

For Muldrow, it was a deliberate robbery attempt and a clear violation of the law.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began this investigation against Alonso Vega began in August 2020.

Why wasn’t he arrested before?

Asked why Alonso Vega was not charged before but just two days after the general elections, Muldrow insisted that the investigation was done "diligently.

“Right, we talk about the Federal Department of Justice and some rules about doing things immediately before the election. We think about those rules when we decide to prosecute a case. In this case, it started in August,” Muldrow said.

“It was very quick,” he insisted.

Muldrow did not answer when the U.S. Attorney´s office decided to indict Alonso Vega but did specify that general elections did not interfere with the process.

Muldrow insisted that the investigation required analyzing multiple videos that allegedly show the kickbacks scheme between Alonso Vega and his employee.

“You will see there are videos recorded in May and June that were not under FBI control,” Muldrow said.

For example, Muldrow noted that there are videos dated May 18 and May 21 that show Alonso Vega receiving "kickbacks. On May 18, he received $3,000 and on June 15, he received $1,000.

According to a document filed by the U.S. Attorney´s office, the May 18 payment of $3,000 would cover March and April, but the parties allegedly stated that the employee owed Alonso Vega $1,000 for the first May payment. That employee “debt” was paid on May 21 with money withdrawn on May 17 and 18, 2020 from the bank account the employee shares with his wife.

Videos dated June 15, June 30, and July 15 also show Alonso Vega receiving payments of $1,000 as "kickbacks.

The federal government also claims to have video recordings and conversations dated August 19 showing them discussing strategies to cover up the scheme and assuring each other that they would not “talk”. That day Alonso Vega, who is blind, searched the employee to verify that he did not have recording devices on his clothes.

A September 8 video allegedly shows how Alonso and the witness talk about transactions to be made through ATH and cash payments and how that person comments that he was taking notes on the payments made. Furthermore, it allegedly reflects how the now accused told him that they could be destroyed.

The prosecution also claims to have an audio recording of a call made on September 14 call in which Alonso Vega and his employee discuss how the employee would have to pay taxes on an inflated salary that he did not receive. Over the next few days, Alonso Vega agreed to pay the employee $1,200 to help pay the taxes.

In the afternoon, the U.S. Attorney´s office sent El Nuevo Día part of an internal memo from the Federal Department of Justice dated June 2018 which states that “politics should have no role in decisions made by federal investigators or prosecutors regarding criminal investigations or charges”.

It also refers to an “unwritten 60-day rule,” a sort of unofficial agency policy created for prosecutors to avoid making public statements about investigative actions regarding electoral matters or the filing of charges against candidates for office within 60 days of a primary or general election.

Last August, federal authorities arrested former representatives Charbonier and DelValle for bribery schemes and conspiracy to commit theft. Asked about whether Charbonier is cooperating with the case against Alonso Vega, Muldrow said he is not.