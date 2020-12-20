Although he acknowledges that the Oversight Board does not have many supporters, the former director of the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company (Pridco) Antonio Medina did not hesitate for a moment to make himself available when, some six months ago, he received a call from Congress to find out about his availability.

Since that call, of which he offered no details, Medina remained silent on the issue. That´s why, since last Monday when the White House announced his appointment to the body, his phone has not stopped ringing.

”For me, helping Puerto Rico, being part of the solution to Puerto Rico’s problems, is an opportunity. Helping your country, your neighbor, and improving the conditions for all of us, and being tasked with participating in the Board, in this critical moment, is a privilege, it is an honor,” said the former Pridco director.

Medina, along with State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa and DCI Group Managing Partner Justin Peterson, is one of three new Board members appointed by outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump.

PUBLICIDAD

In his first interview with El Nuevo Día, he assured he will seek to give priority to issues of economic policy, compliance, and outreach, but also to ensure that the University of Puerto Rico has the necessary resources and that pensioners receive their benefits.

For Medina, whose consideration had been previously reported by this newspaper, having been nominated from the office of Democratic leader and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and having been appointed by Trump, is a proof of “bipartisan” confidence regarding what he could bring to Puerto Rico, at a time when U.S. politics is “so fragmented”.

Medina comes to the Board to fill the position held by José B. Carrión, the entrepreneur and insurance executive who was appointed in 2016 by then-President Barack Obama as the head of entity residing in Puerto Rico, as required by PROMESA Act. Carrión -who chaired the Board and was severely criticized several times by those who oppose the entity, including in his own company in Hato Rey- left his position in the Board on October 5.

In that sense, Medina admitted his family is “worried”, but he was confident that the experience of having previously held a public position, from which he promoted the island´s economic activity, would serve him well in his new position. Medina led Pridco during Alejandro Garcia Padilla’s administration.

Before Pridco, he worked for more than two decades as an executive at Merck and became the company CFO in Central America and Brazil. Medina holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and a master’s degree in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

PUBLICIDAD

What will he bring to the Board?

Medina hopes to bring his expertise in financial management issues, particularly in compliance and performance reporting.”In a private company, you simply can’t work if you don’t have a balanced budget,” he said.

But above all, the engineer is convinced that the next five years will be decisive for Puerto Rico.

”I believe that Puerto Rico has a unique opportunity. I am confident that with Pedro Pierluisi in the Governor’s Office, since he understands federal and government affairs, he can capitalize on a unique opportunity and our goal (at the Board) should be to work as a team to achieve the four balanced budgets necessary, a sound return to the markets, to access debt for normal operation and to find a positive way to finish the Board cycle,” said Medina. “That is my goal”.

He was also hopeful that officials like Manuel Cidre, who will head the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, and former Senator Larry Seilhamer, at the Secretary of State, should help as catalysts of the changes needed for Puerto Rico to grow sustainably.

Focus on the economy

He referred to the possibility that the federal government adopts new legislation and public policy to promote the return of pharmaceutical and medical devices multinational corporations to U.S. soil, a manufacturing sector where Puerto Rico is a leader.

He explained that Puerto Rico needs to clarify its tax scenario before the investment world. Specifically, Medina said that the island needs a language in federal tax regulations that will ensure “competitive advantages compared with Ireland or Singapore,” jurisdictions that apply the so-called GILT tax. He also stated that the changes to Law 154, which established the 4 percent tax on foreign companies, should provide a similar level of revenues to the Treasury, but in an equation that favors retaining and attracting new companies.

PUBLICIDAD

Medina, who said that without growth there will be no way to pay bondholders, seemed open to amending PROMESA, as long as it is to facilitate the implementation of Title V, the section seeking to give priority to the development of economic and infrastructure projects, and proposed to rescue the economic report by the bipartisan congressional group. According to PROMESA, it was necessary to prepare a report with recommendations for economic reactivation but does not provide what to do after that exercise.

Medina indicated that he´ll devote some time to familiarize himself with the work of the Board. He added that after his nomination, he received a call from Peterson, with whom he agreed in “some areas”, and that he had also talked with the Board executive director, Natalie Jaresko, to start familiarizing with the work of the entity.

Medina is the president of Convergent Strategies, a consulting firm doing business primarily in Puerto Rico, but that had projects in Connecticut and the Dominican Republic. Palmas del Mar Properties, the McConnell Valdés law firm, and different Puerto Rican companies are among the firm clients.

”We have never been government contractors,” Medina said, noting that he has already begun a process in his firm to devote some of his time to the Board.

“We will comply with all the ethics requirements and procedures required,” he added.

The members of the Board do not receive any compensation for their services in the body with powers above the island´s elected government.

His task in the Board

To questions about the type of director the Board will have and the negotiation process with creditors, Medina said that “we have to reach an agreement where all participants have the opportunity to come out well.

PUBLICIDAD

But he added that while there may be some adjustments, his mandate requires ensuring that pensioners can continue to receive their benefits and it will be “a high priority that the University of Puerto Rico and public services continue and available to the people of Puerto Rico”.

”We must understand the interests of bondholders, of entities that have long supported the island, but we must also protect the rights and benefits of our people. In that Board, I represent Puerto Rico. I will always keep that in mind,” he said.