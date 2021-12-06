💬See comments
The Department of Health announced yesterday a new genomic surveillance model at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport that seeks to prevent and identify in time cases of COVID-19 variants in Puerto Rico, including omicron.
Monday, December 6, 2021 - 2:17 p.m.
