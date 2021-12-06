Cada pasajero que compre un boleto de JetBlue con destino a San Juan recibirá un correo electrónico que le dará acceso a la página web https://learn.vaulthealth.com/puertorico/, con el fin de solicitar a vuelta de correo su kit para hacerse la prueba del COVID-19 en su propio hogar.
The Department of Health announced a new genomic surveillance model at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)

The Department of Health announced yesterday a new genomic surveillance model at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport that seeks to prevent and identify in time cases of COVID-19 variants in Puerto Rico, including omicron.

💬See comments