Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
25 de julio de 2024
89°bruma
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:“As long as they remain silent, others define it”: PPD urged to lead the conversation around the Commonwealth

La Pava celebrates this Thursday, in Peñuelas, the 72nd anniversary of the status that defines the political relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States

July 25, 2024 - 2:45 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The PDP expects between 1,000 and 1,5000 people to attend the Commonwealth commemoration this Thursday in Peñuelas. (Olimpo Ramos)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

At a time when the leadership of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) is calling on its supporters to leave the ballot for the plebiscite called for November 5 and just as the 72nd anniversary of the Commonwealth is being celebrated this Thursday, analysts and politicians agreed that it is time to change the discourse and explain how this model of governance could be improved, if the intention is for it to remain a viable status option for Puerto Rico.

RELATED
Tags
PPDJesús Manuel OrtizPablo José Hernández RiveraPeñuelas
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Gloria Ruiz KuilanArrow Icon
Periodista con más 26 años de experiencia. Orgullosa de ser producto de la escuela pública. Criada en un residencial público de Bayamón en el que vivió la realidad diaria de muchos...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 25 de julio de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: