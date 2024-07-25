La Pava celebrates this Thursday, in Peñuelas, the 72nd anniversary of the status that defines the political relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States
July 25, 2024 - 2:45 PM
La Pava celebrates this Thursday, in Peñuelas, the 72nd anniversary of the status that defines the political relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States
July 25, 2024 - 2:45 PM
At a time when the leadership of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) is calling on its supporters to leave the ballot for the plebiscite called for November 5 and just as the 72nd anniversary of the Commonwealth is being celebrated this Thursday, analysts and politicians agreed that it is time to change the discourse and explain how this model of governance could be improved, if the intention is for it to remain a viable status option for Puerto Rico.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: