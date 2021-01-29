A variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus strain that causes COVID-19 disease was detected this week and released yesterday Scientists at Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU) announced yesterday that this week they detected a variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus strain that causes COVID-19 infections.

Although they still need more complete analyses of the genetic map of the virus to confirm it, a characteristic detected through initial tests coincides with one of the properties of the B117 variant identified last year in England.

“We detected one of the mutations of the new variant detected in England, and there are about 17 (properties),” said yesterday Dr. Vanessa Rivera, scientific director of INNO Diagnostics, at the Ponce Research Institute, PHSU’s scientific research center.

A mutation similar to the one detected in England was found in three of the seven samples with a high probability of containing the new variant of the virus, Rivera explained.

The scientist warned that the presence of this variant on the island has important consequences for public health, as recent studies have found that new variants of the virus, such as this one, can easily spread from person to person.

Dr. Fabiola Cruz, who directs the Municipal System for Case Investigation and Health Contact Tracking, agreed that the variant found in England is of greater transmission than the one that had spread to pandemic levels.

“We have to do a lineage analysis to be sure that (the three cases detected) belong to another lineage because it may even be a new one, that comes from Puerto Rico,” Cruz said.

For Dr. Kenira Thompson, president of the Ponce Research Institute and vice president of research at PHSU, one of the cases detected dates back to November, while the other two resulted from samples taken this month.

“They are from the metropolitan and eastern region, but we don’t rule out finding it in other places (variants). It was to be expected because the B117 variant has already been found in Florida, Texas, and New York, among other states. In other words, it wasn’t if it was going to arrive, it was when,” she insisted.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 315 cases of the British variant have already been found in 28 states.

Thompson warned that the new variant found in England has not been shown to produce more severe symptoms of the virus, but it spreads faster and can lead to more outbreaks.

At least until yesterday afternoon, the Department of Health had no further details on these three cases detected by PHSU, other than that they were adults, they had no information on their ages, gender, or town of residence, according to Dr. Cruz, who added they only had basic information on one of the cases, while they were in communication with the laboratory where the other two samples were identified.

“As one of the cases dates back to November and the others to January, contact tracing should already be done. We have to see if they are travelers or if they are associated with a large outbreak,” she added.

Cruz said that the lineage analysis of these three cases will be done by PHSU, and recalled that the Health Department sent 16 samples with suspicious cases of new variants of the virus to the CDC laboratory.

Cruz had told El Nuevo Día that, in February the Health Department would begin with the genetic mapping of tests suspected of being variants of the virus. Yesterday, she indicated that genomic surveillance continues, identifying suspicious cases, but that the agency is still preparing to process the samples, with training and buying the necessary reagents to do so.

About the 16 samples sent to the CDC, she said they have a " different profile,” indicating that they may be cases of the British or other variants, as well as being related to travel, including international flights.

“We have to be vigilant. At the population level (having new strains of the virus) it represents higher risks (of infections),” she said.

She warned that, in this scenario, the recommendation to the population would be to strengthen virus prevention measures and, at the government level, to maintain current restrictions and not to promote reopenings proposals for different sectors, since the scenario seems to be fertile for an increase in cases at any time.

“We must be very vigilant to any sudden increase,” she said, admitting that children are drivers of the virus and can increase its transmission, which is why the current scenario calls to reevaluate the school reopening scheme scheduled for March.

Dr. José Rodríguez Orengo, director of the Public Health Trust, warned that so far this entity does not recommend the government to promote further reopenings.

“According to studies from England, (the new variant) can infect more people. And here in Puerto Rico, we seem to have fertile ground since not many have been infected. That is why, at the Public Health Trust, we do not recommend that to expand reopenings,” he commented.

The biochemist also anticipated that it is very likely that other variants of this virus have already arrived in Puerto Rico. “We should already have the South African and Brazilian variants as well,” he said.

Rodríguez Orengo was concerned about the general perception that cases have dropped, since, although he acknowledged that the numbers are lower than in December, he stressed that they are higher than in September.

He mentioned that, although in December there were 1,100 active cases in one day, we are currently at 500 cases per day, when in September there were 310 cases per day. He also pointed out that while in December 211,000 molecular samples were taken, in January that number dropped to 123,000, which reflects that fewer tests will result in fewer cases.

He also warned that the positivity of all molecular samples is at 9.6 percent, while the risk level is still orange or moderate.

He stressed that everyone must follow prevention measures, including the use of masks. He added that in the United States they are even recommending to use double masks or to put filters on cloth masks if they are the ones in use.

“We have to focus on reopening schools and, if infections increase in the community, that can slow the process down,” he said.

Dr. Daniel Colón Ramos, co-director of the government-appointed Scientific Coalition, welcomed the fact that Puerto Rico can detect new variants of the virus. He expressed concern about the peaks that variants of COVID-19 have caused in other countries.

“This is like a fire on a ranch full of dry straw, which can spread at any moment,” he said.

He pointed out, however, that on the positive side, studies by Moderna warn that the vaccine protects against the English variant. Recent studies by Pfizer anticipated the same about its product.

Dr. Víctor Ramos, president of the Surgeons and Physicians Association, warned that although the new British variant does not produce different symptoms, it is more infectious and can increase cases and hospitalizations.

Regarding the upcoming executive orders to control the virus, he added that the government must make a balance between the economy and the health of the population. He stressed that it is urgent to take actions seeking to oversee measures outside the metropolitan area since he said, are not being followed in many cases.

“I am concerned that some decisions being taken do not seem to be based on scientific information because although hospitalizations appear to be low, mortality is not,” said Dr. Angeles Rodríguez.

She added that virus protection measures should be stricter because the virus spreads easily.

“The important thing is to protect people’s lives. It is to avoid unnecessary exposures to mitigate (contagions),” said Dr. Rivera, from the Ponce Research Institute.