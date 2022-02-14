Washington - As the new president of the education non-profit organization ASPIRA, Puerto Rican John Villamil Casanova wants to help push for normalizing the lives of hundreds of thousands of undocumented young immigrants.

For Villamil Casanova, this is not only an act of humanity, but they are immigrants who could see in the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) the future of their education, at a time when the island’s leading higher education institution has experienced a drop in enrollment and has suffered a deep financial cut due to austerity measures imposed by the Oversight Board and the Puerto Rican government.

“We have to find a way for these students to have a future,” said Villamil Casanova, on El Nuevo Día’s Desde Washington podcast, when talking about the importance of Joe Biden’s administration prioritizing the normalization of the lives of up to 1.5 million undocumented young immigrants, 700,000 of whom are included in DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) decree.

PUBLICIDAD

Under DACA, young people who came to the United States with their parents can avoid deportation and access a work permit. The program includes some 700,000 people and has survived to allow participants to renew their permits.

But an executive order seeking to benefit those under the age of 31 does not authorize to include more people, and it is now almost a decade old. While waiting for some federal immigration legislation, President Biden promised to strengthen the order, which has not been done.

Last January, Villanova Casanova was appointed as the new president of ASPIRA, founded in 1961 in New York by renowned educator Antonia Pantoja. He was appointed after the death of his friend and educator Ronald Blackburn Moreno. Villamil Casanova had been working for ASPIRA for two decades, including the position of Executive Vice President.

ASPIRA has served hundreds of thousands of young students over the last six decades through its clubs and charter school programs. It has great influence on Hispanic communities and Puerto Rican communities particularly. “We serve all Latin Americans...Haitians. We serve all those young people in disadvantaged situations... We have extensive experience organizing communities,” said ASPIRA’s new president.

Villamil Casanova wants to pressure the Biden administration to push for legislation seeking to normalize the lives of millions of undocumented immigrants, which will help hundreds of thousands of young people to access university.

Since Spanish is the language in Puerto Rican universities and -despite recent increase- are not as expensive as the U.S. leading universities, Villamil Casanova is interested in promoting a program that would make it easier for more immigrants to see UPR, for example, as an alternative. The economic impact “would be enormous,” he said.

PUBLICIDAD

As Secretary of State during the Alejandro García Padilla administration, David Bernier promoted the “Campus Puerto Rico” program to attract Latin American students to the UPR. The program was the spearhead of former President Barack Obama’s “100,000 Strong in the Americas″ initiative, which sought to attract 100,000 university students from Latin America to the U.S. territory.

Puerto Rico was part of the first round of that program, following an agreement reached during the Summit of the Americas in Panama in April 2015, which Bernier attended.

This is not a new strategy either. Villamil Casanova recalled that, in the 1950s and 1960s, many Latin American students went to Puerto Rico to study and that Latin American students still attend UPR graduate programs.

For the UPR, it is an urgent agenda, Villamil Casanova said. “They need enrollment,” he said while warning that any initiative must consider that immigrant students who come to the island to study need housing and transportation assistance.