Washington D. C. - Former president Barack Obama criticized Saturday President Donald Trump’s response to Puerto Rico during a Biden campaign event in Miami.

“We have a President who actually suggested selling Puerto Rico,” Obama said, referring to expressions by former Trump administration officials who said that the President asked if it was possible to sell the island or swap it for Greenland.

He also criticized Trump’s response during the disaster caused by Hurricane María in Puerto Rico, pointing to the withholding of relief funds.

“When a hurricane devastates Puerto Rico, a president is supposed to help it rebuild, not toss paper towels and withhold billions of dollars in aid until just before an election,” Obama said.

For the former president, the situation could have been worse: “He once asked our national security officials if he could nuke hurricanes,” Obama added.

PUBLICIDAD

In defending his former vice president and Democratic candidate for the White House, Obama also urged Floridians - in a part of his message, mostly addressing Cuban-American voters – not to “fall for that garbage” about Biden being a socialist.

“Joe Biden is not a socialist. He was a senator from Delaware. He was my vice president. I think folks would know if he was a secret socialist,” Obama said Puerto Ricans and Cubans represent about two-thirds of the Hispanic population in Florida, the most important swing state in this presidential election.

In a visit to Biden’s campaign offices in Miami Springs, Obama thanked the committee’s organizers for their work and anticipated that if the former vice president wins Florida, the results will be known early on the night of November 3.

“If you bring Florida home, this thing’s over,” Obama told them. “I won’t have to wait for the results,” the former president said. “I want to go to sleep knowing we’re going to have a president fighting on our behalf.” As he did Wednesday in Philadelphia, Obama called on voters “to vote like never before.”