Puerto Rico Democratic Party completed yesterday the selection of 58 delegates who will represent the island at the Democratic convention, scheduled for August 17-20.

However, the Democratic Party at the national level still has to resolve this week the struggle regarding the draft platform submitted by Puerto Rican Democrats, which includes the Commonwealth as an option to define the status.

"We filed an amendment, we are waiting for that amendment to be accepted. It basically includes the language that was in the 2016 platform," said Charlie Rodríguez, president of the Democratic Party in Puerto Rico.

"They brought in a change to the draft (regarding Puerto Rico), which I objected to. They listed all the options, and it included the commonwealth. We already know that it is not an option because the colony is not an option to decolonize," he said.

Yesterday, the Democratic Party in Puerto Rico held its state convention. They approved the inclusion of former Governor Alejandro García Padilla in the U.S. Democratic Party committee that will be in charge of drafting the government program for the November elections.

García Padilla will replace Andres Guillemard, brother-in-law of former Resident Commissioner in Washington D.C. and New Progressive Party (PNP) candidate for governor, Pedro Pierluisi. García Padilla was recommended by former Vice President Joseph Biden´s election committee, who must be ratified as the Democratic candidate for the White House.

Former Senator Zoé Laboy will remain on that committee in charge of the Democratic government program.

They also chose Senate PNP spokesman Carmelo Ríos as chairman of the island's Democratic delegation at the August presidential convention. Ríos defeated House PPD spokesman Rafael "Tatito" Hernández in a 27-21 vote.

Ríos and Isabel Fernández, Senator Eduardo Bhatia’s wife, will represent the island in the Democratic Party’s Rules Committee, another recommendation by Biden’s team.