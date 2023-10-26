The Puerto Rico Forensic Sciences Institute (ICF) confirmed on Thursday that the body found by authorities in a river in Naguabo is that of Amanda Lynn Webster, a 44-year-old tourist who was on vacation on the island and was last seen on October 11.

In a press release, the ICF reported that it “corroborated through DNA analysis (Rapid DNA) that the body of a female found in Naguabo is that of tourist Amanda Webster.”

“The authorized family member for the identification process was notified on Wednesday afternoon of the conclusion of the analysis performed by the ICF’s DNA laboratory. The autopsy was conducted on October 15,” the statement added.

However, the ICF informed that “the cause and manner of death are still under investigation. The body is ready to be released to the funeral home selected by the family.”

Webster was staying at Casa Parcha, a short-term rental property located in the Camino Viejo area of the Río Blanco neighborhood, which, according to the police, she had rented through the Airbnb platform. The owner of the place rented by Webster alerted about her disappearance after realizing that she did not check out as agreed and left her belongings and a rented car, according to the police.

Following this, the tourist’s father, identified by authorities as Thomas R. Webster, filed a missing person report on October 12. According to the missing person report issued by the police, the teacher was described as five feet and six inches (5′6″) tall, with fair skin, blue eyes, blonde hair, and weighing 147 pounds.

After the report of her disappearance, the Police Commissioner, Colonel Antonio López Figueroa, confirmed that he ordered the activation of the Ashanti alert to involve citizens in the active search for the woman, who was on vacation on the island. He added that the police investigation was activated from the day she was last seen.

After several days of searching, authorities located a “decomposing” body last Saturday in the midst of the search for the Indiana resident tourist. The body, which was initially mentioned to “share characteristics with a female,” was found “face down, floating in a rocky area of the river” in the Camino Viejo sector, as reported by the Police.”