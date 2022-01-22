San Juan - After the $163 million appropriations, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) estimated yesterday that the dredging process of the Caño Martín Peña in San Juan could begin in a year and a half or two, considering the time it may take to sign interagency agreements and award construction contracts.

“We are talking, more or less, that in the next year and a half we could see contractors in the field, with the dredging, cleaning and establishing the procedures,” said engineer Brenda Calvente, head of USACE Antilles Integrated Projects Office.

The request to dredge the Caño has brought together the eight surrounding communities - organized and represented in the G8 group for the last 20 years - due to health and flooding problems caused by contaminated stagnant waters of the channel.

Calvente said that the federal agency expects to have the construction contract awarded by September 2023, which could mean that it will take between two to three additional months to begin dredging work.

PUBLICIDAD

Meanwhile, Governor Pedro Pierluisi assured that, along with Jenniffer González, Resident Commissioner in Washington, he will " press the federal bureaucracy because we want this construction to begin before the third quarter of 2023″.

Calvente explained, on videoconference, that this extension arises due to the need to draft an agreement of understanding between the U.S. Army, the ENLACE Project, and the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER). Besides, they are in the process of designing the two contracts required to execute this project.

Matching state funds

Since the cost estimated for the Caño Martín Peña dredging process is $285 million, the local government will have to match the remaining $91 million to finally execute the project. Of that amount, $40 million must be delivered in cash to the Corps of Engineers,” Pierluisi said.

“Much of that amount is already in the ENLACE Project´s hands. There might be something missing, but we are not going to skimp... The government has liquidity and capital works budget items... There is no problem with matching those funds,” he said.

His administration is also allocating $133 million for sewage projects and he committed to allocate funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for rainwater and road systems to prevent contamination of the Cañp.

“You have my word,” the governor promised.