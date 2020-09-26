Washington, D. C. - The Popular Democratic Party´s (PDP) candidate for governor Carlos “Charlie” Delgado Altieri, considered that the hearing on Puerto Rico´s political status to be held by the House Natural Resources Committee today was called “at the wrong moment”.

“It is our opinion that both this hearing and the next November referendum were called in the wrong moment and do not respond to Puerto Rico´s economic priorities and reconstruction needs,” said Delgado Altieri, president of the PDP and mayor of Isabela, in the written presentation he submitted before the hearing was postponed.

Delgado Altieri welcomed a “serious discussion” with Congress on a “truly binding self-determination process” after the November 3 statehood “yes-or-no” referendum, which he considered a meaningless exercise since the U.S. Department of Justice rejected the plebiscite. The statehood referendum coincides with gubernatorial elections on the island.

However, Delgado Altieri argued that the hearing could have served for members of the Natural Resources Committee to discuss the economic and tax consequences of statehood, a “non-territorial and non-colonial commonwealth” and independence.

“If Congress is willing to start answering those questions, we will be there. But we all know it will be a long and complicated process,” said Delgado Altieri.

The PDP´s candidate to La Fortaleza invited the Committee to push for Puerto Rico to have a new federal tax incentive for manufacturing investment on the island, limit the powers of the Fiscal Oversight Board created under PROMESA Act, grant full access to Medicaid, nutrition assistance and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) programs, and help the energy sector achieve a transition from fossil to renewable sources.

The postponed Natural Resources Committee hearing was called to discuss non-territorial options for Puerto Rico after the November 3 referendum. The original idea was to have as speakers four experts invited by the Committee Democratic leadership and a leader of a pro-statehood group proposed by the Republican minority.

In response to a request by the Republican minority - which includes Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González- to also invite the New Progressive Party´s front runner (PNP) for governor, Pedro Pierluisi, the Committee chairman, Raúl Grijalva (Arizona), decided last weekend to also invite three other candidates to La Fortaleza: Delgado Altieri; Juan Dalmau, of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP); and Alexandra Lúgaro, of the Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana (Citizen’s Victory Movement- MVC).

But, amid new tensions over the ideological balance of the list of participants - at a time when Delgado Altieri announced that he would go with former Governor Aníbal Acevedo Vilá, the PDP´s candidate for Resident Commissioner, and the Republican minority requested to include former Governor Luis Fortuño, an also former Resident Commissioner - Grijalva decided to postpone it.

“This Committee is seeking the best available information on non-territory status options for Puerto Rico and recommendations to advance Puerto Rico’s decolonization. The best way to get that information is through an open, fact-based discussion as free of personal political agendas as possible,” Grijalva’s office said Thursday in announcing that the scheduled Committee Hearing on the future of Puerto Rico’s political status would be postponed to a later date to be announced.

In his statement, Delgado Altieri confirmed he wanted Acevedo Vilá to answer the Committee members' questions on his behalf, which prompted complaints by the PNP.

In previous hearings - including a June hearing - the Committee allowed participants to go with people who answer questions by the Committee.

In his presentation, Delgado Altieri indicated that the idea of going with Acevedo Vilá was “to ensure a balanced and level discussion during the hearing”.