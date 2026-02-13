Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Check the weather forecast for this weekend in Puerto Rico

Frontal system will bring more humidity while maintaining high risk of ocean currents

February 13, 2026 - 10:22 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The rainfall pattern will be between rain and showers.
In the afternoon, rain activity will move inland to the north and northwest. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Andrea Guemárez Soto
By Andrea Guemárez Soto
Periodista de Breaking Newsandrea.guemarez@gfrmedia.com

A variable weather pattern will continue this weekend in Puerto Rico, with scattered showers, changing sea conditions and a slight increase in temperatures, according to National Weather Service (SNM) meteorologist Manuel Ramos.

RELATED

The expert explained that a drier air mass dominates the region, although the available humidity will cause showers during the morning mainly in the southeast, east and interior of the island.

In the afternoon hours, rain activity will move from inland to the north and northwest.

Ramos indicated that the risk of flooding remains limited for today, particularly in the northwest quadrant, where the greatest concentration of rainfall is expected in the afternoon.

The meteorologist anticipated that, for the weekend, the SNM is watching for the close approach of a frontal system between Saturday night and Sunday, which will promote the arrival of another mass of moisture.

However, the risk of flooding for Sunday also remains limited, he said.

Regarding sea conditions, the swell has continued to improve in recent days, although this Friday there remains a high risk of sea currents on the north coast.

Ramos reported that another pulse of north swell is anticipated on Sunday, which could result in the issuance of a warning for small craft operators.

He further warned of a moderate risk of sea currents for Saturday, while Sunday night could increase to high risk for the north coast, depending on the intensity of the swell.

The scientist also pointed out that an increase in temperatures is expected compared to the past few days, as a result of the decrease in cloudiness and the entry of drier air.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
Puerto RicoBreaking News
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Andrea Guemárez Soto
Andrea Guemárez SotoArrow Icon
Trabajé como productora de contenido para Equilátera. Como parte de ello, redacté breves reportajes sobre temas de salud que se publicaron como suplementos en El Nuevo Día y Primera Hora. Además,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 13 de febrero de 2026
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2026 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: