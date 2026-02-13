Check the weather forecast for this weekend in Puerto Rico

A variable weather pattern will continue this weekend in Puerto Rico, with scattered showers, changing sea conditions and a slight increase in temperatures, according to National Weather Service (SNM) meteorologist Manuel Ramos.

The expert explained that a drier air mass dominates the region, although the available humidity will cause showers during the morning mainly in the southeast, east and interior of the island.

In the afternoon hours, rain activity will move from inland to the north and northwest.

Ramos indicated that the risk of flooding remains limited for today, particularly in the northwest quadrant, where the greatest concentration of rainfall is expected in the afternoon.

The meteorologist anticipated that, for the weekend, the SNM is watching for the close approach of a frontal system between Saturday night and Sunday, which will promote the arrival of another mass of moisture.

However, the risk of flooding for Sunday also remains limited, he said.

Regarding sea conditions, the swell has continued to improve in recent days, although this Friday there remains a high risk of sea currents on the north coast.

Ramos reported that another pulse of north swell is anticipated on Sunday, which could result in the issuance of a warning for small craft operators.

He further warned of a moderate risk of sea currents for Saturday, while Sunday night could increase to high risk for the north coast, depending on the intensity of the swell.

The scientist also pointed out that an increase in temperatures is expected compared to the past few days, as a result of the decrease in cloudiness and the entry of drier air.

