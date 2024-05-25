We are part of The Trust Project
Chicago City Council passed resolution in favor of self-determination for Puerto Rico
The measure rejects status bill 2757 and upholds Nydia Velázquez’s previous legislation
May 25, 2024 - 6:30 PM
Washington D.C. - The Chicago City Council passed a resolution in support of self-determination that rejects House legislation 2757 that has proposed a binding plebiscite for the federal government between statehood, sovereignty in free association and independence.
