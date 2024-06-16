A total of 80 individuals and organizations requested to testify at the session that would once again generate an expression in favor of Puerto Rico’s right to self-determination and independence
June 16, 2024 - 5:00 PM
Washington D.C. - The Decolonization Committee of the United Nations (UN) will once again serve as a forum for denouncing the colonial situation of Puerto Rico, after the abrupt postponement of the public hearing in the U.S. Senate to study two bills that seek to regulate a federal plebiscite in the Puerto Rican archipelago.
