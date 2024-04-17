Opinión
Christmas menu all year round at Hacienda La Tormenta in Las Piedras

This spot very popular spot favored by locals in Las Piedras has a lechonera, a ranch with an open bar, and a small farm

April 17, 2024 - 11:00 PM

The skirt steak with mofongo is a favorite dish with diners. (Xavier Garcia)
Cesiach López Maldonado
By Cesiach López Maldonado

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Las Piedras.- What started in a small tent on Highway 936 transformed, with due effort and dedication, into a dream come true. The space is now known as Hacienda La Tormenta, a very popular gastronomic destination in the town of Las Piedras.

Celebrating a decade on the market since opening in 2013, the establishment has added a lechonera (a small restaurant specialized in pork), a restaurant named La Tormenta, a ranch with an open bar, and a small animal farm.

“I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years. I started right after high school selling skewers and roasted pork in a small roadside tent. I did it slowly and with hard work. I had many customers back then, but I worked under a tent and there was nowhere for people to sit. People bought food and ate in their cars,” recounted Ferdinand García, owner of the concept. He worked from that “little tent” for 18 years until he had the opportunity “make it big.” That is how he arrived in Barrio Arenas, where Hacienda La Tormenta is located today.

Ferdinand García, owner of Hacienda La Tormenta.
Ferdinand García, owner of Hacienda La Tormenta. (Xavier Garcia)

“I managed to acquire this property slowly, and that’s why I built the ranch first and decided to relocate here. People supported me because we created a space where they could enjoy their roasted pork in a family-friendly environment, and here we are,” said the merchant. During the first three years, García preserved the essence of the establishment, selling typical menu items like roasted pork, rice with pigeon peas, morcilla (blood sausage), pasteles, and other dishes that attract Puerto Ricans and continue to be popular menu items.

“We started with the lochonera. The traditional roasted pork has stuck around because it has been very well-received in the town. That is the typical Christmas menu, but we have it all year round. We also offer turkey and dinner options because we provide catering for events as well,” explained the owner.

However, after the first three years of running the business, García decided to expand his culinary offerings, and in 2016, he built the La Tormenta Restaurant on the premises. “I thought we needed something more formal because there are people who don’t just want to eat roasted pork; they also want to have chicken breast, some come looking for skirt steak, fish, or mofongo. There are people who want to eat in air-conditioned spaces. So, I decided to open the restaurant with à la carte dishes,” said the owner.

The restaurant’s menu features their enormous chuletas can-can (pork chops), skirt steak, and stuffed chicken breasts, which are also some of the most popular dishes.
The restaurant’s menu features their enormous chuletas can-can (pork chops), skirt steak, and stuffed chicken breasts, which are also some of the most popular dishes. (Xavier Garcia)

The restaurant’s menu features their enormous chuletas can-can (pork chops), skirt steak, and stuffed chicken breasts, which are also some of the most popular dishes. “The most popular is the skirt steak, which comes with chimichurri and is also accompanied by any of our sides, like mamposteao rice, mofongo, or mashed malanga, which is very good,” said García.

“The chuletas can-can is also one of the most requested, and people love the stuffed chicken breast because it’s filled with mofongo, carbonara sauce, and bacon. Amazing dish, very delicious,” he added.

Farm and artisans

The farm is another point of interest at Hacienda La Tormenta, where there are several species of animals and also artisan exhibitions, photo spots, and live music. “At the farm, we have a pony, a mule, rabbits, chickens, goats, sheep, and an emu. We also welcome artisans, and we have photo areas with a giant chair, several little houses, an old wood-burning stove, and a statue of a horse,” García highlighted. “Additionally, we have live music on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays to liven up the atmosphere. People dance, enjoy good food, and have fun. Everything is designed to ensure that visitors enjoy the experience of coming to Hacienda La Tormenta,” he stated.

The farm is another point of interest at Hacienda La Tormenta, where there are several species of animals.
The farm is another point of interest at Hacienda La Tormenta, where there are several species of animals. (Xavier Garcia)

If you want to visit Hacienda La Tormenta, the lechonera area is open Thursday to Sunday, while La Tormenta Restaurant is open Friday to Sunday. They are open on Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. For more information, visit their social media page at Hacienda La Tormenta PR or call 787-400-7555.

Somos Las PiedrasLas PiedrasSomos Puerto RicoJunte Boricua
