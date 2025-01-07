Opinión
Raúl Juliá
8 de enero de 2025
prima:CIA acknowledges collecting intelligence on Puerto Rican pro-independence groups

According to documents released at the request of congressional Democrats, the Central Intelligence Agency sought links to the Cuban government and trained Cuban exiles on Vieques for the 1960 invasion

January 7, 2025 - 9:44 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
En 1975, Ronald Dellums presentó una resolución conjunta a favor de la independencia de Puerto Rico. (AP / John Duricka)
One of the released documents responds to a 1978 request for information from then Congressman Ronald Dellums.
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) released documents confirming that it gathered information on Puerto Rican independence groups and trained Cuban exiles on military grounds in Vieques in 1960, in preparation for the Bahía de Cochinos invasion in Cuba, with the aim of overthrowing Fidel Castro’s government.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
