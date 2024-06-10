El Nuevo Día visited the Julián Marrero Second Unit School in Corozal and documented the complaint of a mother of a student with autism who spent the entire semester in classrooms without electricity
El Nuevo Día visited the Julián Marrero Second Unit School in Corozal and documented the complaint of a mother of a student with autism who spent the entire semester in classrooms without electricity
Corozal - Studying without electrical service in the classrooms, under extreme heat warnings and with a reduced class schedule #NoEsNormal. However, that is the scenario, since September of last year and throughout the recently concluded school semester, for more than a dozen students with autism at the Julián Marrero Second Unit School in Corozal.
