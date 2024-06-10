Opinión
10 de junio de 2024
prima:Classrooms for students with autism in Corozal have been without electricity for nine months

El Nuevo Día visited the Julián Marrero Second Unit School in Corozal and documented the complaint of a mother of a student with autism who spent the entire semester in classrooms without electricity

June 10, 2024 - 10:09 AM

The problem of lack of electricity in the classrooms for students with autism began in September 2023, after an electrical braid - allegedly installed illegally - caught fire due to an overload during the installation of air conditioning consoles. (alexis.cedeno)
Florencia García Melazzo
By Florencia García Melazzo
Periodista de Breaking Newsmaria.garcia@gfrmedia.com
Editor's note
In the #NoEsNormal section we invite you to denounce situations in your communities that have been ignored for a long time. Write to us at noesnormal@elnuevodia.com.

Corozal - Studying without electrical service in the classrooms, under extreme heat warnings and with a reduced class schedule #NoEsNormal. However, that is the scenario, since September of last year and throughout the recently concluded school semester, for more than a dozen students with autism at the Julián Marrero Second Unit School in Corozal.

Tags
CorozalLUMA Energy
