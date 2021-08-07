Washington - Puerto Rican Democratic Congressman Darren Soto confirmed that he keeps on the table an offer that would allow passing a bill seeking a referendum between statehood, territorial status, and independence in the U.S. House.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día, Soto expressed confidence that his pro-statehood bill would have enough votes to be endorsed in the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee but said a consensus bill would increase the chances of achieving a process to become law.

His proposal reaffirms an offer he has already made to Puerto Rican Democrats Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose bill H.R.2070 seeking to bind Congress to a Status Convention and a referendum on non-territorial alternatives is being discussed at the Natural Resources Committee. Bill 1522 by Soto and Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González proposes a yes-or-no statehood referendum tied to a process for Puerto Rico’s admission as a state.

Soto said he has made an offer but has not “received any offer” back. The representative also recalled that last April, in another interview with El Nuevo Día, he already made public his willingness to seek consensus.

For Soto, a referendum between statehood, independence, and the current territorial status, known as Commonwealth, should be binding and allow to implement the winning formula, even if it does not get an absolute majority of the votes. “I have been open, for a while, to including all three status alternatives,” he said, but he ruled out free association appearing on the ballot because he considers it as part of the independence alternative that “the people of Puerto Rico “can choose and ask Congress for.”

Although he believes that Congress would approve a free association relationship with Puerto Rico, its permanence cannot be guaranteed.

Soto indicated that he has spoken with governor Pedro Pierluisi and commissioner González about his seeking a consensus and said that both are “open-minded”.

He also expressed his position to the chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, Democrat Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.), and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (Md.), who received it positively. Hoyer supports statehood.

In an op-ed in The Miami Herald, Puerto Rican constitutionalists Christina Ponsa Kraus and Rafael Cox Alomar proposed that Congress find a “solution that combines the best features of each bill and offer a binding referendum including statehood, free association, and independence.

Ponsa Kraus supports the pro-statehood bill and Cox Alomar backs the measure seeking to bind Congress with a Status Convention.