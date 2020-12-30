Federal Judge Gustavo Gelpí denied yesterday a request by the Puerto Rican government to reconsider the constitution of a three-judge panel that will decide whether to release youth with mental health problems in facilities of the Administration of Juvenile Institutions (AIJ, Spanish acronym).

Following the determination, the three-judge federal panel will hold its first status conference on January 11.

The government of Puerto Rico had requested not to proceed with that panel because the situation in juvenile facilities was beginning to improve since last November when the necessary measures were taken.

According to the order that Gelpí issued yesterday, whether the three-judge panel takes any remedial action will depend on the circumstances and evidence presented at the hearing.

Jeffrey R. Howard, Chief Judge of the First Circuit Court of Appeals, appointed Gelpí, Federal District Judge for Puerto Rico Francisco Besosa, and Federal Appellate Judge David J. Barron to the panel.

Howard constituted the panel after a request by Gelpí to evaluate whether to release young people in these juvenile facilities, after a series of alarming mental health incidents including dozens of suicide attempts between July and September 2020, as reported by federal monitor Kimberly Tandy in November.

Part of the debate back then involved different circumstances, including a legal dispute over contracts that may have affected mental health services.There were more cases reported in December. The government of Puerto Rico claimed it had already hired a coordinator who had begun to take action and that the cases were fewer.

However, Richard C. Goemann, a U.S. Department of Justice attorney, opposed the request to reconsider the three-judge panel, stating that cases of constitutional rights violations in juvenile institutions have been in court for 26 years and that the most recent report by the federal monitor identifies “numerous” areas of non-compliance the standards.