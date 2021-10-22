The conference report on the bill to create the enabling law for the Debt Plan of Adjustment ran into a wall in the Senate yesterday, so the piece of legislation remains in limbo while an ultimatum to complete the process weighs on the Legislature and the Executive branch.

It was almost 7:00 p.m. last night, when Senate President José Luis Dalmau Santiago confirmed, after a caucus meeting, that the report did not have enough votes to be approved.

El Nuevo Día learned that only six PPD senators supported it.

“We are notifying the House that there are not enough votes and we are open to working out another language to see if they want to reconsider the conference committee,” Dalmau Santiago said.

House Speaker Rafael “Tatito” Hernández Montañez was not available yesterday to comment.

Dalmau Santiago told reporters that if the House understands that there is room for a new language and a second conference report, it can request so and the negotiation between the legislative bodies would be extended.

If the House does not accept the Senate’s determination, the bill would die. That procedure, however, would be academic if the Board carries out its warning to request to postpone the start of the trial in the Bankruptcy Court, scheduled to begin on November 8.

“The process would be over,” Dalmau Santiago said, acknowledging that if he had taken the conference report to a vote last night, it would have been defeated and so would House Bill 1003.

“I make a public call to the Board that at 2:00 p.m. it is impossible to comply with procedure and parliament rules and we are willing to comply,” Dalmau Santiago said. “We did not act on the bill and it remains pending,” he said.

The piece of legislation has as its primary purpose, at least for the Board, the authorization to exchange bonds valued at $7.4 billion and a cash payment to bondholders of $7 billion.

The Senate leader indicated that the objection in his caucus was the same: t pensions protections and the language of the section related to the bill’s validity.

“There was a language that we approved on October 6 in the Senate and on Sunday, in a meeting with the Board, it was modified and changed in the conference report. When it was changed, there were not only differences with some colleagues in the New Progressive Party delegation, but also with Popular Party colleagues,” he said.

Dalmau Santiago said that “two or three colleagues” had doubts. Publicly, Migdalia González, Gretchen Hau, Ramón Ruiz and Rubén Soto had expressed reservations. On the New Progressive Party side, all except Carmelo Ríos.

The Senate and the House will session again next Tuesday.

House Treasury Committee Chairman Jesús Santa Rodríguez said he did not understand the PPD position in the Senate.

“The reality is that I don’t understand the ‘issue’ with pensions. The language, both in Section 104 and in the bill guarantees that, if there are cuts to pensions, there is no exchange of bonds, but the Senate’s concern is respected. We have to wait and see what happens. The Board submitted a letter and we have to read it and read the consequences. At the end of the day, there are two things to decide: if we are going to participate in this decision to adjust the island’s debt or if the judge will do it,” he said.

“The risk they are taking is that either we participate in the debt adjustment or the judge does it alone,” he added.

When the bill was initially approved in the Senate, the text on the effective date read that the law shall be immediately null and void and any transaction, issuance, or management related to the same shall be null and void if any cut to the pensions of government employees in the Adjustment or Restructuring Plan is ordered and proceeds. “The effectiveness of this law is conditioned to zero cuts in pensions”.

That section was amended in the conference committee and now reads as follows: “The effectiveness of this Act is conditioned upon the FOMB (Fiscal Oversight Board) submitting for confirmation by the Title III Court an amended Plan that eliminates the Monthly Benefit Modification as defined in the Plan”.

Yesterday morning, the PNP delegation had agreed at La Fortaleza, with Governor Pedro Pierluisi, on a series of amendments, including the reinstatement of the clause stating that if “any pension” is cut, the law becomes null and void.

Procedurally, those amendments could not be included in the conference committee but could be included in a future report.

“They don’t want the amendment, but they promised they won’t cut it,” said Senate PNP spokesman Thomas Rivera Schatz, referring to the Board.

Another amendment would prohibit the freezing of future pensions, a particularly latent concern among teachers, who would allegedly be forced into a defined contribution plan. According to the Teachers Federation President Mercedes Martínez, such a change would leave them indigent.

Pierluisi insisted on the need to approve the bill because he believes it will significantly reduce the island’s debt, attract investment and new businesses, and allow for a request to Congress to eliminate the Board.

Pierluisi was so emphatic in his defense of the POA and its enabling legislation that he assured that if the agreement is not approved, Puerto Rico could end up “worse” than today.

“I guarantee everyone that, if this agreement is not settled, and I am sure it will be settled with today’s (yesterday’s) vote and with the judge´s (Laura Taylor Swain) order or the decision, any other deal would be significantly worse for the people and the government,” he said.

He explained that over the next years, Puerto Rico will receive y “significant” amounts of federal funds that were not included in the fiscal plan.

“You don’t have to know much, it´s common sense, that if we don’t implement this agreement, creditors, as a rule, will want more,” he said.

“This is an excellent deal, and I’m going to say it plain and simple. It is beneficial because it reduces the cost of the debt by two-thirds from year to year,” Pierluisi added.

He added that it is “very important” to leave bankruptcy behind.

Gloria Ruiz Kuilan collaborated with this story.