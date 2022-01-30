Delmarina López was sworn in, on January 3, in the city of Chicopee, Massachusetts, as councilor for district 3, becoming the first black, latino and Puerto Rican to hold a seat in the mayor's office.
WASHINGTON - Puerto Rican Delmarina López, born in Naguabo, is the first woman of an ethnic minority to be elected city councilor of the city of Chicopee, Massachusetts, the town where she has lived since she was a child.

