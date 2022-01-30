💬See comments
WASHINGTON - Puerto Rican Delmarina López, born in Naguabo, is the first woman of an ethnic minority to be elected city councilor of the city of Chicopee, Massachusetts, the town where she has lived since she was a child.
- ⎙
Sunday, January 30, 2022 - 8:22 p.m.
WASHINGTON - Puerto Rican Delmarina López, born in Naguabo, is the first woman of an ethnic minority to be elected city councilor of the city of Chicopee, Massachusetts, the town where she has lived since she was a child.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: