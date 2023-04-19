Washington - When proponents of the new federal bill seeking to authorize a referendum with status alternatives for Puerto Rico introduced the proposal tomorrow, they will try to accomplish what has never been done before: pass a status referendum bill in the second Congress of the term, which coincides with the presidential election.

The next bill -a measure identical to H.R. 8393 except for the dates of the plebiscite and a possible second round- will again be spearheaded by the Democratic minority leader of the Natural Resources Committee, Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.), even though the House is controlled by Republicans, whose caucus includes Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González.

González, Puerto Rican Democratic Representatives Nydia Velázquez (New York) and Darren Soto (Florida), and former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (Maryland) - who led the negotiations last Congress - will be the main co-sponsors of the bill. Pedro Pierluisi will join them at a press conference tomorrow.

PUBLICIDAD

The U.S. government has never offered Puerto Rico a plebiscite with status alternatives. The four times the U.S. House has passed such a measure, the legislation died in the Senate.

This time, not only is the path blocked in the Senate - split 51-49 - for any measure seeking status changes, but the House Republican majority leadership voted and spoke against similar legislation, H.R. 8933, in December 2022.

The U.S. House has passed bills seeking to regulate referendums with status options four times - October 10, 1990; March 4, 1998; April 29, 2010; and December 15, 2022.

At least 146 measures - not including similar bills introduced independently in different sessions - have already been introduced in Congress regarding Puerto Rico’s political status, according to University of Connecticut political science professor Charles Venator Santiago.

Among them is the January 2014 spending bill, during the Barack Obama administration, which allocated $2.5 million for the U.S. Department of Justice to approve the status definitions of a referendum to be held by the Puerto Rico government. These funds were never used.

Last December, a week before the end of the 117th Congress, the House approved H.R. 8393 by a 233-191 vote, with only 16 Republican votes in favor. That was the first time the legislative body proposed excluding territorial or colonial status - commonly referred to as commonwealth - as an alternative. This session, Republicans hold a 222-213 majority in the House.

The new measure proposes that Congress calls a binding plebiscite between statehood, sovereignty in free association, and independence by November 2, 2025, which would eliminate the possibility of a referendum this term. If no alternative receives 50 percent plus one of the votes, the two with the most support would go to a runoff on March 8, 2026.

PUBLICIDAD

The chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, Republican Bruce Westerman (Arkansas) - who will control the process of this measure - led the opposition to H.R. 8393 in 2022 because it excluded territorial status, believed that a plebiscite should not be proposed until the objectives set in PROMESA were met, required a super-majority for any change in status, and wanted English to be the only official language of statehood, among other things.

Upon assuming leadership of the Committee in February, Mr. Westerman reiterated his desire to see PROMESA and the Oversight Board achieve their goals. Given the requirements of PROMESA and the time it takes for the Executive Branch to release audited financial statements, the Board would be on the island until at least 2026.

Pierluisi said that in addition to attending the presentation of the new bill, he will have other meetings in Congress.

He added that he will promote the upcoming status legislation primarily among Democrats in Congress, but said he “will continue to work with efforts in the Republican wing,” which includes Commissioner González, who may challenge him for the New Progressive Party (PNP) gubernatorial nomination.

“My goal is to get the current Congress to approve a bill that is the same or similar to H.R. 8393 because it allows the people to resolve the issue of Puerto Rico’s status through statehood,” Pierluisi said, noting that the PNP General Assembly agreed last March to support a measure like H.R. 8393. In his previous trip to Washington D.C., Governor Pierluisi said that he would seek a meeting with González and Westerman.

The Senate Republican minority leadership, led by Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), has ruled out advancing any measure proposing statehood for Puerto Rico or Washington, D.C.

Hours after H.R. 8393 passed in the House, then-Majority Leader Hoyer advised Pierluisi to use that bill as a model for a statehood referendum, believing that the measure would have no future this Congress since many Republicans oppose statehood.