The Puerto Rico Justice Department is investigating the death of Nikolai Arcadie Mushegian, co-founder of the DAI cryptocurrency, as it is still unknown how he died.

The 29-year-old man was found dead in October 2022, and at the time he was believed to have drowned in a beach located behind a local hospital (Ashford) known for strong riptides. For the time being, Mushegian’s death remains as an accidental drowning.

The Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF, Spanish acronym) told this newspaper last week that the autopsy report had been completed and sent to the Justice Department. A spokeswoman said the toxicology report had not been completed.

By the end of March, the cause and manner of death had not been determined. It was further reported that the ICF received the body on October 28, 2022, and it was released three days later, on October 31, after the autopsy was completed. However, it was not reported who claimed the body.

Joan Hernández, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, said the case was assigned to prosecutor Ivelisse Maldonado.

“This is an active case that is still under investigation. While the autopsy protocol has been received, the manner of death remains undetermined,” Hernández said. “The Prosecutor’s Office is planning to meet with the pathologist.”

He had been a resident of Puerto Rico since 2021, after obtaining a decree under Act 60-2019. As reported back then, he was considered an experienced programmer of blockchain-based decentralized financial systems (DeFi).

Mushegian was the original technical partner hired by Danish Rune Christensen, founder of the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) MakerDAO, one of the most widely used decentralized financial services. He had also participated in the creation of the cryptocurrency associated with MakerDAO, DAI.

Controversies around his death

His death was marked by controversies that echoed outside the island, particularly, because of messages that the young man posted on Twitter shortly before his death.

El Nuevo Día reported, on the day of his death, that Mushegian published a tweet accusing the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad of organizing a “sex trafficking entrapment blackmail ring” in Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands.

“CIA and Mossad and pedo elite are running some kind of sex trafficking entrapment blackmail ring out of Puerto Rico and Caribbean islands. They are going to frame me with a laptop planted by my ex gf who was a spy. They will torture me to death,” Mushegian wrote.

On November 11, 2022, the New York Post published a story citing investor Brock Pierce, who also has an Act 22 decree since 2018. In the story, Pierce described the young man as “an incredible visionary.”

“I don’t call people brilliant very often but Nikolai was brilliant. And brilliant people sometimes walk the edge of insanity,” Pierce told the New York Post.

The billionaire echoed the words of Mushegian’s mother, who ruled out that her son’s death was related to the alleged conspiracy he posted on social media.

“His mother clarified that his death had nothing to do with his [conspiracy] tweets,” Pierce said, according to the New York Post. “He was a beautiful man and a child at heart…Nikolai was working toward an incorruptible world and he wanted there to be a separation of banking and the state, just as there is a separation of church and state. He felt the world would be better off if central banks couldn’t print money and finance wars”.