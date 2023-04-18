“That was my husband!”

Marisa Spagnoletti’s scream echoed through the courtroom on the fifth floor of the Federal Courthouse in Old San Juan.

Before the jury, the woman burst into tears as she was asked to identify a photo of the body of her husband, banker Maurice Spagnoletti, who was murdered on June 15, 2011. At this point, her testimony had to be interrupted for several minutes at her request.

“I kept asking where he (her husband’s body) was, and they took me to a morgue to see him... It is the most horrible moment of my whole life,” she had recalled moments before.

When she was handed the photo of how she saw her husband back then, she exclaimed: “Oh, God!,” she said when she was handed the photo of her dead husband just as she saw him back then. “Do I have to see it again?” she said when she asked to identify him for the jury on the monitor screen, she asked.

After her scream, she began to hyperventilate and asked for permission to go to the restroom. By this time, Marisa Spagnoletti was already struggling to remain calm during cross-examination.

She had gone into the courtroom at a slow pace, accompanied by relatives and federal prosecutors. She carried a small box of napkins. As soon as she took the stand, the microphone picked up her nervous breathing.

As the first questions about the beginning of her relationship with her husband began, the jury was attentive. Some had their arms crossed over their chests and their hands over their mouths.

“Yes, I called the FBI. For 11 years I have been asking for justice for my husband,” Spagnoletti said in response to one of the questions.

However, on many occasions, the judge had to intervene to ask the witness to only answer the questions without further explanations.

The defense objected several times. In fact, one of the attorneys, Jason Delgado, asked the court to declare a mistrial, but Judge Francisco Besosa denied the request.

Answering questions by prosecutor Kelly Zenón, Marisa Spagnoletti recalled what she experienced on the night of her husband’s murder. She said her husband usually called her between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. to let her know he was leaving work.

“We were inseparable,” said the woman, who had been married to the banker since 2000.

She said she had been trying to reach him to talk about the results of some of their daughter’s medical studies and that her husband called her back at 3:00 p.m.

“That was the last time I spoke to him,” Marisa Spagnoletti managed to say before crying cut off her voice.

She said the banker was supposed to pick up Marisa’s sister and niece at the airport because they were coming to celebrate her birthday, but he never showed up.

As it was becoming late, “I started calling him, and calling him. He never answered,” she said.

“Every minute I got more and more worried and scared, not knowing what was wrong with him, where he was,” she explained as she took a deep breath. “I felt desperate.”

According to her testimony, it was not until 2:00 a.m. the next day that she learned what had happened when Doral Bank President Glen Wakeman “showed up at my apartment and asked to speak to me and told me that my husband had been shot.”

During cross-examination, Marisa Spagnoletti’s emotionally fragile mood turned to a firm tone when the prosecutor asked her to identify the man the witness claimed to have seen following her before her husband’s murder.

Marisa Spagnoletti stated that she was followed on three occasions before the crime by one of the defendants, Yadiel Serrano Canales, a.k.a. “Motombo”.

She stated that the first time she noticed this was in early June 2011, inside a pharmacy in the Condado neighborhood, in San Juan, where she lived with her husband and daughter.

“I felt something was wrong, that someone was following me,” Marisa Spagnoletti recounted, as her breathing sped up. “I turned and confronted him.”

She added, “I saw him face to face [...] It was that man over there. This man named Motombo was following us.”

“I do not doubt that this man was the one who was following me,” she insisted, pointing at Serrano Canales with the index finger of her extended right arm. “You followed me.”

“I was and am scared,” she said. “I ran, I ran,” she added, explaining what she did immediately afterward.

According to the witness, the second incident was on June 11, 2011, four days before the murder. To celebrate the banker’s birthday, the couple went to a casino in Condado.

“I couldn’t believe that the same man, Motombo, was watching us from behind a pole. He was following us,” she said. “He was staring at my husband.”

Marisa Spagnoletti also claimed there was a third time, she was with her daughter in a park in Condado, where she assured to have seen Serrano Canales.

“I was with my daughter, in the swing. The park was almost empty and I saw Motombo looking at my daughter and me,” said the banker’s widow.

The prosecution played the audio of a call the witness made to the FBI to say that a photo she had seen in a report about the arrest of a man matched that of Serrano Canales.

“I saw the man you arrested yesterday, he is 100 percent the man who followed us before the murder of Maurice Spagnoletti,” she said in the message she left for the federal agency.

According to prosecutor Zenon, the call was made by the end of 2015. The widow later formally identified the defendant in a photo lineup with the FBI.

However, some confusion arose later when the witness stated that she first saw the defendant’s photo in 2012.

The police released photos of Serrano Canales because he was on the “most wanted” list for allegedly shooting three officers and was arrested on October 27, 2015, according to newspaper reports from that day.

To questions from the prosecutor, the witness said that the trauma of losing her husband caused her memory suppression for some time, which she estimated to have lasted at least nine months.

Serrano Canales’ lawyer, Peter Díaz, tried to get the jury to doubt Marisa Spagnoletti’s version of Serrano Canales.

In answering questions from Díaz, the witness admitted that she did not tell anyone when she allegedly saw Serrano Canales. She responded that she did not inform her husband or the authorities on any of the three occasions. Nor did she do so after her husband’s murder.

When asked when she learned the defendant’s name or nickname, the witness replied that it was on the media.

The defense attorney sought to present previous statements by Marisa Spagnoletti, but the judge did not allow it due to objections from the prosecution.

In 2013, Marisa Spagnoletti filed a civil lawsuit against several individuals, including Doral Bank executives such as Wakeman, accusing them of her husband’s murder.

Most of the allegations were based on “uncorroborated” statements the plaintiff had obtained from others, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The complaint, which was withdrawn in 2015, contained information that the defense had described as exculpatory before trial.

When questioned by Díaz, the witness stated that she did not remember how Wakeman arrived at her apartment in the early morning hours after the murder. She also added that “I did not see who he arrived with.”

Luis Carmona Bernacet, Serrano Canales, Rolando Rivera Solís, and Alex Burgos Amaro are accused of the banker’s murder.