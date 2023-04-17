Washington - Eight months after the murder of Carlos Muñiz Varela, a pioneer of Cuban exile travel to Havana, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had identified four suspects, according to a declassified document.

The document, titled “Cuban Exile Terrorism,” is addressed to the director of the FBI and was released several months ago to the Committee of Friends and Family of Carlos Muñiz Varela in response to a request under the federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

“This is the first document we could declassify where they identify four people. It is also the first in which they make a summary of what is publicly known,” said Raúl Álzaga Manresa, spokesman for the committee, in an interview with El Nuevo Día, referring to a case in which federal and Puerto Rican authorities have identified suspects without accusing anyone.

PUBLICIDAD

Muñiz Varela died on April 30, 1979, two days after being shot while driving his car on a Guaynabo street.

At the time, Muñiz Varela, Álzaga Manresa, and Ricardo Fraga were beginning to promote travel for Cuban exiles from San Juan to Havana through the agency Viajes Varadero, which was under threat from the Cuban far right.

“Witnesses at the scene of the murder stated that three people in a green car stopped in front of Muñiz and opened fire,” reads the document, which was sent in July 2022 to lawyer Alejandro Torres Rivera, legal adviser to the Friends and Family Committee, but was not received until months later.

The declassified document refers to bombings against Viajes Varadero - on January 4 and July 26, 1979 - and to a campaign to discredit the travel agency carried out a month earlier by the right-wing Cuban exile publication Crónica Gráfica.

It also mentions communications dated April 30, 1979 - mostly with crossed-out lines - from an FBI informant, a threatening message to Viajes Varadero shortly before the murder, and calls to radio stations in which alleged spokesmen for the Cero and Omega Siete groups claimed responsibility for the assassination.

Declassified information released a decade ago revealed that the FBI linked the assassination to the Coordinadora de Organizaciones Revolucionarias Unidas (CORU), which it described as an “anti-Castro terrorist organization.”

Since February 1, 1978, the FBI’s San Juan office had informed its headquarters in Washington, D.C., that it was investigating Julio Labatud, who died in August 2007, to determine “his potential for violent activities on behalf of CORU or the possibility that he might become an informant.”

PUBLICIDAD

Previously, other FBI documents had revealed that federal authorities considered Labatud, Reynol Rodríguez, Otto Poland, and Osvaldo Bencomo to be members of CORU. Rodríguez - who lives in Miami, Florida - was a potential witness in the case, but invoked the Fifth Amendment when the Justice Department sought to interview him.

“The interesting thing is that in this summary (December 1978) there is no information about Julio Labatud,” said Álzaga Manresa, who added that they had requested information about former Senator Nicolás Nogueras, Antonio de la Cova, Félix “Tuto” Zabala, and Enrique González before this document was sent to them.

De la Cova was the editor of Crónica Gráfica; Zabala, who was a boxing promoter, was reportedly an FBI informant; and González, according to police documents, was a suspect in the bombing of a Puerto Rican Socialist Party meeting in Mayagüez on January 11, 1975, in which two workers were killed.

The scant information offered by the FBI is further evidence that the federal police “continue to drag their feet” in cooperating with the Puerto Rico Department of Justice’s investigation of the case, Alvaga Manresa said.

“Although they have shared some information with the Puerto Rico Department of Justice, they have not shared all the information they have,” he added.

The Committee of Friends and Family of Carlos Muñiz Varela held out hope that the investigation was nearing its end when, in December 2016, then Secretary of Justice César Miranda left a more than 300-page digitized report which identified a group of people who “planned, covered up and participated” in the murder.

PUBLICIDAD

The Justice Department, however, had to contact informants and retired FBI agents. But almost nothing has happened this term, even though in 2021, Secretary Domingo Emanuelli expressed his intention to speed up the investigation and promoted new conversations with the FBI at the local level.

A few months ago, Pedro Tomás Berríos Lara, who was in charge of investigating the cases of Muñiz Varela and Santiago Mari Pesquera, son of the legendary socialist leader Juan Mari Brás, who was assassinated in 1975, resigned from the Department of Justice.

Berríos Lara was transferred to the Bayamón district, which delayed these investigations. “We have been looking for evidence on our own to take to the Justice Department,” said Álzaga Manresa.

For the spokesman of the Friends and Families Committee, Puerto Rico could use a “truth commission” made up of prominent jurists, lawyers, and intellectuals to investigate the murders of Muñiz Varela, Mari Pesquera, Antonia Martínez, and the 1975 attack in Mayagüez, among others.

“We will continue to fight, and we know that for the 50th anniversary, a law to access classified material will be introduced and that could allow an opening and give way (to additional information),” said Álzaga Manresa, who is still waiting for the efforts of a mutual friend to see if Secretary Emanuelli will give them another hearing and revive interest in the investigation.