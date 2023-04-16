Compiling information on public policy changes in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, as well as strengthening the relationship between the parliaments and the Central American diaspora in the United States, were some of the agreements reached to advance the Collaborative Migration Management Strategy, said yesterday Puerto Rico House Speaker Rafael “Tatito” Hernández Montañez.

Following a resolution approved by the Forum of Legislative Presidents of Central America, the Caribbean Basin and Mexico (FOPREL, Spanish acronym), Hernández Montañez was tasked with visiting different parliaments in the northern region of Central America to promote a stronger relationship.

“The vision is to improve the quality of life in these countries to prevent mass migration,” he explained in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

The Collaborative Migration Management Strategy seeks to address migration proposals of the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to identify sources of funding or programs that help promote the region’s economy and sustainable development.

“The biggest steps were, first, the approval to collect information on all the changes in public policy that the United States is looking at, such as transparency, inclusion, freedom of expression. Second, that they approved to begin to have formal relations with their diaspora (in the United States) to then hold a hearing with lawmakers in Washington, D.C., who represent states with a significant population of these countries,” he said.

Hernández Montañez traveled with Jorge Alfredo Rivera Segarra, chair of House Committee on Agriculture, and Santiago Rivas, Executive Secretary of FOPREL.

The forum began on Monday, when FOPREL representatives met in the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador; on Tuesday, they did the same in the Honduras National Congress, and on Wednesday, they met in the Congress of the Republic of Guatemala.

Puerto Rico House Speaker indicated that FOPREL brings togehter 11 Legislative presidents and added that Puerto Rico has been a member of the organization for 10 years.

“They agreed to gather information to create a unified document, translate it into English, present it as a document of the region with the changes in public policy and move forward to the next stage of the Biden-Harris Plan, which is currently being held up by these changes,” he explained.

He said he first flew to El Salvador and they drove to Honduras. From there, they traveled to Guatemala. “It was a mission. We had the opportunity to talk directly to the people, not just the officials,” he said.

Diversifying the economy

Among the recently passed laws, Hernández Montañez noted that the parliaments of these countries have worked to create opportunities for small businesses. “It is typical in this region that there is a centralization of the commercial structure, but legislation was passed to diversify participation and facilitate the creation of new businesses. This was something that was copied from the SME legislation in Puerto Rico,” he said.

He said that they are committed to jointly and effectively continue promoting cooperation and dialogue among the region’s legislatures, while also visiting community leaders in the United States who come from the Central American region

“In Puerto Rico, much of the dynamic that helped me to bring messages to Washington has been maintaining relationships with diaspora organizations. For example, using these structures to bring the message to Puerto Rico through Puerto Ricans living in the United States,” he said, noting that in the Los Angeles, California area, for example, there is an average of one million Salvadoran residents.

“Since we have been entrusted with this great responsibility, we have made it our goal to open a dialogue with the U.S. government and that Puerto Rico can serve as a liaison with our Central American neighbors to discuss the sustainable development of the region and to propose solutions that promote good public policies,” Hernández Montañez said.

He thanked the Central American lawmakers for their collaboration in the development of this strategy and stressed the importance of “working together on issues as relevant as migration.”