The Puerto Rico government has earmarked more than $1.5 million in sponsorships for the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) SmackDown and Backlash events to be held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum on May 5 and 6, respectively, confirmed the executive director of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority (PRCDA), Mariela Vallines.

The official said that nearly $1 million would come from federal funds allocated to Puerto Rico through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), while the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) will contribute $500,000 and Discover Puerto Rico, the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), will provide $75,000.

In addition to the sponsorships, he indicated that the event producers, Move Concerts PR and Noah Assad Presents, will host the event at the Coliseo free of charge. The rental fee is estimated to be at least $200,000.

For the event’s organization, WWE - a public company with a market value of approximately $7 billion - will receive more funds than all the money used by Discover Puerto Rico last year for all the similar initiatives it supported.

PUBLICIDAD

According to the website ticketera.com, the most expensive ticket for the event is around $175.

Vallines defended the investment, pointing out that Puerto Rico will receive significant exposure as a tourist and entertainment destination through advertising during the events that will be broadcasted.

“We want Puerto Rico to be recognized in the market for its nightlife and for the quality of the events that take place on the island. We are letting people know that they can vacation in Puerto Rico and complement that vacation or convention with our entertainment life and what we have to offer,” said Vallines, justifying the public investment.

When asked how the sponsorships were granted, Vallines said that the producers presented a $4 million proposal, but the government contributed a smaller amount according to its budgetary capacity.

“The fact that companies with the worldwide reputation of the WWE choose Puerto Rico as a destination capable of hosting this type of event is an affirmation that the island has consistently demonstrated in the world of show business and entertainment that we can carry out this type of activity,” he said.

This is not the first time the government has used funds allocated under ARPA to hold events that promote the island as a tourist destination. For the past two years, the government has used those federal funds to subsidize the broadcast from the island of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’,” a program produced by ABC.

The use of funds for these purposes drew criticism from members of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) delegation in the Legislative Assembly. Last February, the Senate approved a measure to investigate the management and use of ARPA funds allocated to the island during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PUBLICIDAD

During the last edition of the year-end event, the government allocated $3.5 million for the event, which, according to figures previously provided by Vallines, left a return on investment of $61 million.

“The year-end event, which was so criticized at the time, was the first step towards putting Puerto Rico on the map of events of this magnitude,” the official said.

Return on Investment

According to Alexandra Ruiz, PRTC’s Chief Promotions and Marketing Officer, the return on investment for WWE’s “Smackdown” and “Backlash” events is estimated at over $10 million.

She said they expect to book 6,000 room nights for the WWE staff and production team, in addition to visitors and island residents who come to enjoy the live wrestling events.

“According to sales reports, of the 25,000 tickets sold to date, 15 percent were purchased by people residing outside of Puerto Rico, who could also engage in some type of tourist activity during their stay on the island,” Ruiz said.

She added that Puerto Rico would have an audience and coverage in key markets to promote the island as a tourist destination, so the advertising exposure is valued at more than $3 million.

According to Ruiz, the promotional efforts will include local and foreign consumers.

Meanwhile, Ricardo Cortés Chico, spokesman for Discover Puerto Rico, estimated that the total promotion would generate 246 million clicks.

“Among the benefits (of the event) is the branding of the event with ads alluding to the destination, including the destination in WWE and several wrestlers ´ social media accounts, mentioning Puerto Rico in broadcasts, spaces for promotions in the Coliseo de Puerto Rico during events on the island, projection of ads of the destination in the venues of the events and 30-second ads during broadcasts,” he said.

PUBLICIDAD

Although El Nuevo Día asked how much money PRTC has allocated for the events in Puerto Rico, by press time, the entity had not provided that information.

In the fiscal year 2022, the DMO granted $1.3 million in sponsorships for this event.

Cortés Chico reported that most of the organization’s investments come from its Group Investment Fund.