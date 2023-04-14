Brothers Walter and Eduardo Pierluisi Isern pleaded guilty yesterday for embezzling more than $3.7 million in federal funds through the American Management & Administration Corporation (AMAC), a company that has managed 34 public housing complexes since the mid-1990s.

Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia’s cousins each pleaded guilty to one count of theft of federal programs funds due to a scheme involving five private companies that inflated invoices and charged for services that were not provided. Three of the five companies were incorporated and operated by Walter Pierluisi Isern.

According to the plea agreements reached with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Walter Pierluisi Isern faces between 37 and 46 months in prison, while Eduardo faces between 30 and 37 months. In Eduardo’s case, the plea agreement provides that he could request a reduction to 24 months in prison, citing health issues that were not disclosed to the court.

The cousins, former contributors to the Pierluisi Urrutia 2020 campaign, also pleaded guilty in separate proceedings before Judge Camille Vélez Rivé, who released them on $25,000 unsecured bail and scheduled their sentencing hearings for July 11.

In addition to pleading guilty in his personal capacity, Walter Pierluisi Isern also pleaded guilty on behalf of AMAC, a company he founded in March 1995 and of which he is president and treasurer. According to the plea agreement, the theft of public funds took place between 2014 and last August.

The plea agreements between the convicted businessmen and prosecutors are not binding on the federal court, so Judge Vélez Rivé warned that she retains the discretion to impose sentences up to the maximum allowed by federal law, which, in the case of the Pierluisi Isern brothers, carries up to 10 years in prison and fines of $250,000.

Walter Pierluisi Isern’s plea agreement stipulates that he may not appeal the sentence if it does not exceed 46 months in prison, while Eduardo will not be able to appeal if the sentence is 37 months or less. Both convicts must also serve three years of supervised release.

David Vélez Hernández, who was AMAC’s finance director, will also plead guilty to participating in the scheme to embezzle public funds at a hearing on the 24th of this month. According to the indictment, Vélez Hernández illegally obtained $876,639.80.

When the contracts between the Public Housing Administration (AVP, Spanish acronym) and AMAC were terminated last November, the company managed approximately 5,017 public housing units in some 12 municipalities in the Northwest region.

Details of the program

Of the approximately $3,712,000 that was illegally obtained, Walter Pierluisi Isern is the one who would have profited the most from the scheme, $2,035,498.86, according to U.S. Attorney Marie Christine Amy, who summarized the information request through which the defendants pleaded guilty without a grand jury indictment. That amount is what Pierluisi Isern was ordered to pay back to the U.S. government as part of his sentence.

Eduardo Pierluisi Isern, meanwhile, obtained $363,202.28 illegally, which he must also repay.

Prosecutor Amy stated that according to the contract with the AVP, AMAC was prohibited from subcontracting with other companies affiliated with the company or in any way related to its officers. However, the discovery request stated that Walter Pierluisi Isern authorized the subcontracting of FiveStar Pest Control and CoolBreeze Air Conditioning to provide services to AMAC. Ultimately, Pierluisi Isern “caused” these two companies to make payments to Docu-Wharehouse, Pier Property, and XY Enterprises, companies created and controlled by AMAC’s own president.

This way, Amy said, the lawyer and businessman obtained $2,035,498.86 that should have been used for the administrative functions of public housing.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Pierluisi Isern took responsibility for ordering FiveStar and CoolBreeze to write checks in the names of other people, which he then deposited in their accounts, totaling $363,202.28.

The prosecutor noted that in addition to the Pierluisi Isern brothers and Vélez Hernández, the indictment includes references to “Presidents” A and B - owners of FiveStar and CoolBreeze, respectively - and “Persons” A and B, to whom the checks were issued and from which Eduardo Pierluisi Isern subsequently benefited.

According to the Corporations and Entities Registry, the president of FiveStar is Martín D. Cruz Vázquez, and the president of CoolBreeze is Luis O. Agosto Meléndez. Both companies are located at 1541 Ponce de León Avenue, which is also the headquarters of AMAC.

After leaving the court, attorney Osvaldo Carlo, attorney for Walter Pierluisi Isern, affirmed that the lease agreement that these companies had with Pierluisi Isern for the use of the offices on Ponce de León Avenue prohibited AMAC from subcontracting them without a waiver approved by the Puerto Rican government.

Likewise, Carlo stressed that the plea agreements do not establish the existence of a conspiracy among the convicts to defraud the federal government.

“It is as if it were a conspiracy that is not alleged. What is alleged is a charge that has to do with the theft of federal funds,” said the lawyer who, along with Eduardo Ferrer Ríos, was part of Walter Pierluisi Isern’s defense. “Eduardo was doing his own thing, and Walter was doing his thing, separately. No tangency, so to speak (between the actions), there was no agreement”.

Carlo also assured the press that his client’s agreement did not include cooperation with federal authorities in other investigations.

Upon his arrival at the federal courthouse shortly before 9:00 a.m. yesterday, Walter Pierluisi Isern and his attorneys were received by a group of demonstrators shouting “corrupt” and “thief” they were just in front of the state police guarding the main entrance to the courthouse on Chardon Avenue in Hato Rey. At the end of the hearing, the attorneys left without Pierluisi Isern, who was being questioned by the probation department, while Ferrer Rios engaged in verbal exchanges with several protesters, including activist and former independent gubernatorial candidate Eliezer Molina.

Eduardo Pierluisi Isern, whose hearing began at 11:30 a.m., was represented by former US District Assistant Attorney María Domínguez, who did not speak to the press before or after the hearing. Attorney Javier Micheo - also part of the legal team - was not present in the courtroom.

Governor: “Justice is being served.”

Governor Pierluisi Urrutia, who in recent days has expressed “dismay” and “regret” at the judicial outcome for his cousins, said yesterday that the charges show that “there is no impunity” in Puerto Rico.

“No matter who you are, If you fail the people, if you commit an act of corruption, you will have to respond. In this case, we are talking about family members, two cousins, who failed my family, failed the country, and now must face severe penalties. I am talking about losing their freedom and paying big fines. Justice is being served, as it should be,” said the governor after participating in an activity to commemorate “National Borinqueneers Day” in recognition of the bravery, service, and sacrifice of the 65th Infantry Regiment.

Since the Pierluisi Isern residences and offices were searched last October, the governor has insisted that the charges would not affect his political campaign, despite the important positions his cousins held at the time. Walter Pierluisi Isern was the political director, while Eduardo served as advance director.

“Of course, I am personally saddened by the situation, but it upsets me enormously because, at the end of the day, we are talking about the illegal appropriation of federal funds that were intended to manage public funds, and this touches me deeply because my father was Secretary of Housing for eight years and dedicated himself body and soul to serving the residents of public housing,” Pierluisi Urrutia said yesterday.

“As today’s (yesterday) convictions demonstrate, those who attempt to defraud the U.S. government will be held accountable. The defendants and their company harmed the integrity of a program designed to help underprivileged homeowners. Today’s plea agreement sends a clear message that any time U.S. dollars are misused and regardless of who steals taxpayer moneys, we will work tirelessly to pursue justice,” wrote Stephen Muldrow, the U.S. Attorney for Puerto Rico.

Leysa Caro González collaborated with this story.