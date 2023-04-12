The Puerto Rico-USA Chamber of Commerce (PRUSACC) seeks to develop a database to identify all Puerto Rican businesses in the state of Florida, as part of its efforts to promote the integration of the island with its diaspora and economic development.

“The intention is to start with Florida, then New York and other states,” said the president and founder of the organization, José Luis Rivera Villamañán, who said that Florida International University (FIU) and the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) collaborate with them.

With more than 1.2 million Puerto Ricans in Florida, there has been a boom of Puerto Rican businesses in the state in the last decade.

A PRUSACC delegation presented the initiative in Washington in late March. Puerto Rico Secretary of State Antonio Colorado (also a former Resident Commissioner in Washington), Elmer Román and Luis Rivera Marín are also part of PRUSACC.

PUBLICIDAD

The database, which could cost about $100,000 to develop, seeks to create a census of Puerto Rican businesses in Florida, but with information on the type of business and the products they distribute, among other things.

Villamañán believes that local chambers of commerce in Florida will help “provide the starting point” as the group establishes partnerships with chambers of commerce in Puerto Rico, New York and other locations. Access to information about Puerto Rican businesses in Florida will be beneficial not only to companies based in the state, but also to business owners on the island seeking to have commercial ties to the United States, he said.

“We have to show that we care about the diaspora, that we want to help them. That way we can create a system where we help each other,” Colorado said.

Their agenda includes connecting with organizations of Puerto Rican university students in the United States. “They represent the future of the Puerto Rican community in the United States,” said Rivera Villamañán.

Last month, PRUSACC members participated in the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Legislative Summit, while also holding meetings with different Congress members and senators related to Puerto Rican issues or representing constituents in Florida.

One of the meetings was with Republican Senator Rick Scott (Florida), Puerto Rican Democratic Representative Darren Soto (Florida) and Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, who caucuses with the Republicans, to learn about their bills and interests, said Rivera Villamañán.

But they also met with Democratic Senator Robert Menéndez of New Jersey and with aides to Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Representatives Nydia Velázquez of New York, Lincoln Díaz Balart of Florida and Ritchie Torres of New York.

PUBLICIDAD

“We didn’t go to ask for anything. We went to tell them about what we are doing,” added Colorado, also a former administrator of Economic Development under the Rafael Hernández Colón government, before being appointed Secretary of State and Resident Commissioner in Washington.

Román - former Secretary of State and Secretary of Public Safety during the administrations of Wanda Vázquez Garced and Ricardo Rosselló Nevares – said that it is “a great opportunity to build an alliance and to put new ideas on the table that are not tied to political interests, but to the possibility of helping the island.”

Regional focus

Recently, Prusacc also signed an agreement with the Puerto Plata Chamber of Commerce and Production. “It is an important step to stimulate and promote joint socio-economic activities between Puerto Rico, the United States and the Dominican Republic,” said Rivera Villamañán.

PRUSACC members stressed that they have members with different views on political status, but they avoid that discussion. “It’s the only thing that helps us maintain a unified group,” Colorado said.

PRUSACC’s leadership includes former Chief of Staff and former Secretary of Economic Development & Commerce, Jorge Silva Puras, now dean of the City University of New York (CUNY) System School of Professional Studies; United Retailers Association (CUD, Spanish acronym) president-elect Ramon Barquin III; and former Economic Development Bank (EDB) president Francisco Rodríguez Castro.