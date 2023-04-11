Last March 1, the government issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the construction of a new power plant that, among other requirements, must have the capacity to operate - at least at some point - on a hydrogen mix, a fuel that is not currently used to produce energy in Puerto Rico.

Although it is an emerging technology, hydrogen as an energy source has not been widely adopted globally, with only a handful of countries and jurisdictions having begun to use it to generate electricity. The World Economic Forum, citing a report released in 2022 by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), estimates that 12 percent of the world’s energy could come from hydrogen by 2050.

“The 2020s could become the era of a big race for technology leadership, as costs are likely to fall sharply with learning and scaling-up of needed infrastructure,” reads the IRENA report, titled “Geopolitics of Energy Transformation: The Hydrogen Factor.”

However, the mechanisms for using hydrogen as a fuel vary so much that not all of its forms can be considered a clean, renewable energy source, warned electrical engineering professor Agustín Irizarry.

“Only green hydrogen, which comes from renewable energy production, is sustainable in the long term. There are two sides to hydrogen. The strongest is the so-called blue hydrogen, which is a market strategy of those who have natural gas. They want to sell natural gas, and since natural gas is an environmental shock, they want to continue to sell gas by taking hydrogen out of the gas. Blue hydrogen is nothing more than a process of extracting hydrogen from natural gas,” said professor of the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez campus.

In this process, Irizarry said, hydrogen is usually used in a blend with natural gas to produce energy, so it cannot necessarily be classified as a clean energy source.

Green hydrogen, on the other hand, refers to the process to produce clean energy - such as solar or wind power – which generates a surplus that can be stored in the form of hydrogen, the energy systems expert explained.

“Hydrogen is an energy carrier, a storer; hydrogen itself does not exist naturally to be used as energy. You have to use energy to make hydrogen. That’s why (green hydrogen) only makes sense if you have excess energy,” Irizarry explained.

According to IRENA’s report, China is currently the largest producer and consumer of hydrogen, consuming about 24 million tons annually. However, most of this production comes from coal, or so-called gray hydrogen, which is also not considered a clean source because it comes from a fossil fuel.

IRENA argues that blue hydrogen - derived from natural gas - can be considered clean, but only if " methane emissions are extremely low and with very high carbon capture rates.”

The RFQ, issued in March by the Public-Private Partnership Authority, stipulates that the 300-megawatt (MW) plant to be built by the successful private bidder must be capable of running on natural gas, oil and hydrogen blends “or have the capacity and provisions for future conversion to burn such hydrogen blends”. It also specifies that by 2050, “the hydrogen burned shall be green hydrogen as defined by applicable industry standards”.

Technology under development

Josué Colón, executive director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), estimates that up to 30 percent of the fuel consumed by the 300 MW plant could be hydrogen initially, seeking to increase that percentage. The plant is expected to begin generating electricity around 2030.

“How long will it take for the technology to get to the point where the fuel can be used 100 percent? I can’t give you an answer, because it depends on all the universities and energy production technology manufacturers that are investing millions. The U.S. Department of Energy and its major laboratories are also conducting tests and research in this area,” Colón said, mentioning that the 11 rapid response units PREPA will acquire could also run on hydrogen blends.

“One of the sources used to produce hydrogen is energy from renewable sources, which does not involve the cost of fuel (fossil fuels). That would produce the hydrogen to be used in conventional generation. At the end of the day, that would be a big gain if this technology becomes commercial,” Colón said.

In February, the Energy Bureau held the first of three workshops as part of a feasibility study on hydrogen as an energy source. Celerity, a consulting firm, is holding these online workshops, the last of which is scheduled for today.

The consumer representative on PREPA’s board, Tomás Torres Placa, said he supports the initiative to explore the potential of hydrogen as an energy source on the island, as long as it is framed within a policy of “self-sufficiency” and not as an import market.

“About these workshops, what we learn is that hydrogen could be used in Puerto Rico to complement the transition to renewable energy. According to the presentations, these turbines would operate with green hydrogen under a concept of balancing plants that would come on when renewables are not available, especially at night,” Torres Placa said, adding that the technology is based on the process of electrolysis, which separates hydrogen from oxygen in water molecules.

According to Torres Placa, the cost of hydrogen in Puerto Rico would be more competitive, comparatively, than in jurisdictions where there is direct access to other fuels.

“Currently, there are many projects under development to achieve industrial production of green hydrogen for energy generation. Puerto Rico must join this trend in order not to be left behind,” Torres Placa said, adding that Velerity studies have also shown that the island could become a hydrogen exporter.

“This is happening, for example, with wind energy in Chile, where they have so much wind energy in areas where nobody lives. There, it doesn’t make sense to build wind farms and power lines because population centers are very far away, so it makes sense to produce hydrogen in that place and carry it to another place,” Irizarry said of an export model that could potentially apply to Puerto Rico.

CNE warns of risks

Although the advances in hydrogen technology seem to open doors for Puerto Rico in the energy and commercial framework, Sergio Marxuach, director of public policy at the Center for a New Economy (CNE), warned that it is important to avoid strategies that move the island away from a model of energy self-sufficiency based on known sources, such as solar and wind energy.

“The ‘electrolyzers’ (the technology for separating hydrogen from oxygen) are very expensive. That’s why the technology is not (commercially) viable,” said the economist, who listed two risks for Puerto Rico. “First, that they will use us again as a laboratory to experiment, as they have done throughout our history. Second, if this eventually becomes viable, which is a possibility because of all the investments that have been made, then guarantee me that you will train Puerto Rican engineers in the technology.”

Marxuach, who led the CNE’s analysis of the contract awarded to Genera PR to operate and decommission PREPA’s fossil fuel plants, stressed that New Fortress Energy - Genera PR’s parent company - has stated in its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that hydrogen will play an important role in the energy market and that it has created a division called Zero Emission Clean Hydrogen to study “promising” technologies in that direction.

Genera PR spokesman Iván Báez said that although the company will explore alternatives to generate savings and meet contractual obligations over the next 10 years, hydrogen is at a very early development phase as an energy option.

“We understand that it is an energy source alternative for the future. It’s probably still in a research phase, and in those ‘research and development’ phases, costs tend to be higher. Undoubtedly, when that perfect intersection between low cost and a correct and suitable production capacity is achieved, it is definitely an alternative to look at,” said Báez.

The Genera PR Vice President of Government and Public Affairs stated that as part of the contract, the first alternative for conversion of the existing plants would be to natural gas. “Other additional alternatives could be considered, but at this point, as I said, hydrogen is in a research and development phase that has to be done in a cost-effective way for the operation if any plant were to be converted to hydrogen,” he stressed.